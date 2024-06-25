Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

A boy – not yet eligible to vote – holds up a “No Trump” sign in a park in the Bronx district of New York on May 23, 2024. © IMAGO/Michael Nigro / Pacific Press Agency

Young people think both US presidential candidates are too old – but the majority still choose Biden. The incumbent can score points on issues such as climate change and diversity.

Washington, DC – Young people tend to US election 2024 to the incumbent Joe Biden – but it is complicated. The war in Gaza poses domestic political challenges for the US president. Many young people recently demonstrated at universities in the USA against the government’s Israel policy. Nevertheless, the vast majority of young people are still in favour of Biden, as a recent Survey by CBSNews in cooperation with the opinion research institute YouGov.

Biden vs. Trump: Age of both candidates causes skepticism among young voters

A large proportion of voters under 30 believe that older generations have left them a more dangerous world, fewer opportunities and a poor environment. Young people today find it more difficult to buy a house than it used to be, according to 82 percent of respondents. Looking at the current presidential election campaign in the USA, young voters feel that both candidates have lost touch with reality due to their advanced age.

At 81, Biden is the oldest president in US history. His challenger, former US President Donald Trump, is only slightly younger at 78 years old. Although young people are more critical of Biden’s age, according to the survey, 26 percent of respondents in the younger age group believe that the Democrat understands the needs and concerns of young people better. Only 20 percent believe this of Trump. 48 percent of respondents say that neither of the two candidates understands young people. But the bottom line is that, according to the survey, 61 percent of voters under 30 are choosing Joe Biden and only 38 percent are choosing Trump.

Social issues score points: Biden has a clear advantage among young people

The reason why so many young people would vote for Biden is apparently due to the issues that are important to them. 78 percent of the people surveyed under 30 said that the economy played a role in their voting decision. Inflation was named as a decisive factor in the US election by 69 percent, the state of democracy by 67 percent, abortion rights by 57 percent, the Climate change 54 percent and race & diversity 52 percent. According to the survey, Biden scores particularly well with young people when it comes to climate change, diversity and abortion compared to Trump.

The war between Israel and the Hamas However, only 41 percent of respondents consider this to be a factor in their voting decision. In view of the recent protests in the country, this is probably good news for Biden. The decisive factor will be how many young people actually go to the polls: only 59 percent of young voters said they would definitely vote. In comparison, the figure for those over 65 is 87 percent. It is therefore important for Biden if, for example, Top stars like Taylor Swift call on young people to vote – even without a specific recommendation to vote for the Democrat.

The youth have loudly CBS-Survey also gives an idea of ​​how the problems in the country could be solved: US politics would be better if more young people were elected, said 67 percent of respondents under 30. Only 51 percent of people over 65 were of this opinion. In addition, around half of all respondents believe that politics would be better in the USA if more minorities and women were elected. The opinion polls on the US election are only snapshots, attitudes can still change until the day of the election. Even previous opinion polls, such as the Harvard Youth Poll, However, they showed that Biden had the edge among young voters. (Bettina Menzel)

YouGov surveyed a total of 2,460 people in the USA on behalf of CBS between June 17 and 21, 2024. 743 people in the 18 to 29 age group were surveyed. The average margin of error for this age group is +/- 5.2 points. The percentage values ​​given can therefore fluctuate up or down by this value. According to opinion researchers, social desirability can also play a role in surveys.