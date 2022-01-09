A group of young men from the city of Kalba, affiliated to the Emirate of Sharjah, dedicated the experiences they inherited from their parents and grandparents to volunteer to serve fishermen, especially senior citizens and owners of broken boats in the Eastern Province.

Abdulaziz Busaim, one of the founders of the volunteering team, said that the idea of ​​the initiative dates back to 2017, adding that he launched it in cooperation with his colleague Jassem Saleh, after they witnessed situations that prevent the fisherman from earning his livelihood, and cause the daily fishing trip to be disrupted, as a result of a simple defect in the boat or boat. .

He added, “We felt the need to establish a workshop different from the accepted framework, as the workers in it are citizens with experience in the field of installing and manufacturing boats, mechanical and electrical works and others, especially since the people of the eastern coast inherited this profession from their ancestors.”

He stressed that the decision to launch the “Marine Boat Maintenance Workshop” initiative with a volunteer team called the “Kalba Marine Fishing Team” did not aim to achieve financial profit, but revolved around the concept of volunteer work, and harnessing youth experiences and skills for community contribution in repairing and installing damaged fishing boats, To enable the fisherman to earn his living.

Busim pointed out that he, along with a colleague of Jassem Saleh and a group of young volunteers, established a workshop in one of the farms of the city of Kalba, and roles were distributed among them.

He added that the initiative received a great societal interaction, after it became known in the city of Kalba, and then in the Eastern Province. It also spread through social media, because the team is keen to film all maintenance operations, and broadcast them on its own channels, until the interaction reached people from the sisterly Gulf countries.

The team also receives inquiries from fishermen from inside and outside the country, and contributes to answering them accurately, to increase the outcome in the event of a breakdown in their boats, without any financial compensation.

Bussim stated that after five years of volunteering, the team gained high skills in the field of boat repair, and became an important reference in this field, especially as it relies on innovation and not relying on traditional ideas. High on what we are doing after one of the agencies working in the yacht field in the country contacted the team, asking for the help of the team to repair a yacht that had not been working for four years. Indeed, the team members harnessed their expertise and capabilities in the mechanical and electrical fields, and other expertise, until they were able to remedy the defect that He was complaining about the yacht and its repair.”

For his part, Jassem Saleh Al-Makhten said that the volunteer team’s work is not limited to repairing the malfunctions facing marine boats, but rather strives diligently to develop and modernize the field of marine fishing by training the team in the field of electronic boats of various types, manufacturing cages for marine braces, and manufacturing fiber material. Which are used to keep fish inside the boats.

He added that the team took the initiative to open a special educational channel on one of the social media programs, called “Al-Jas”, which continuously presents videos, explaining how the methods and methods imposed on the fisherman, in the event of a breakdown in his boat or his machine, how to repair and maintain it. Without the need to enter it in the workshop, in addition to maintaining the fishing boat’s battery malfunctions, and redistributing electricity therein, which are among the problems that fishermen face frequently during their fishing missions. The channel also provides a detailed explanation of how to clean the boat’s oil tank, and how to rearrange the cockpit of a fiber fishing boat.

The volunteer team consists of the sons of Kalba: Abdulaziz Bussim, Hassan Ghanem, Abdullah Ghanem, Muhammad Salem, Issa Ghanem, Saeed Salem, Hilal Ghanem, Saeed Ghanem, Aref Bussim, Omar Ahmed, Omar Ibrahim and Muhammad Jassim.

They provide their services on an ongoing basis through television programs, consolidating the fishing profession, and other events, to update fishing methods for young people who adhere to the profession of their forefathers.



