Sinaloa.- The young people are the main victims of the neoliberal modelassured Citlalli Hernández Mora, general secretary of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party during her stay in Mazatlán.

The challenge

He said that Morena seeks to support the youth that it was affected by previous governments by not receiving the necessary support.

“The challenge of the transformational change that we are experiencing at the national level is how to recover the main victims of the neoliberal model: young people.”

In recent years, he assured that youth have been violated by different factors, which have affected their development to become adults. He mentioned that the lack of access to education and a good job have meant that the boys do not have opportunities to support their homes after they are of legal age.

He indicated that unfortunately, these deficiencies cause openings of doors related to depression, suicide and drug use.

The invitation

As a reality, he described the problems that youth are going through, which must be addressed by governments to avoid further development.

He clarified that a country that does not take care of its youth is neglecting not only the present, but also the future that awaits those who are now adolescents.

Hernández Mora mentioned that inviting youth to participate politically implies involving them in the efforts of the fourth transformation.

We recommend you read:

The leader of Morena specified that it is necessary for youth to be involved in urgent needs, so that they see other ways out of the situations they face.