Dangerous fun or targeted attack? In Vienna, young people have been carrying shopping carts from the 8th floor of a residential building for a long time. The residents are afraid.

Vienna – The video is shocking because the act is extremely dangerous. In the shadows of the night, hidden behind a hoodie and mask, the figure heaves the shopping cart over the railing. With a loud noise, the car crashes onto the ground dozens of meters below and everyone watching the video now breathes a sigh of relief: the perpetrator didn't hurt anyone in his action (this time).

But that could have been different, which is why the 10-second clip from the messenger Telegram is currently causing a lot of excitement in Austria's capital Vienna. Young people there are supposed to be loud today.at have been throwing shopping carts from the 7th or 8th floor of a residential building for a long time. Like the daily newspaper courier writes, several people were apparently almost killed.

Young people are said to be throwing shopping carts from a nearby supermarket off the building in Vienna

The crime scene is a house on Vienna's Donauplatte in the Donaustadt district. Several transitions connect the different parts of the building under a glass roof, the walls are painted white and plants hang from the railings. The friendly atmosphere contrasts with what is happening in the video. Without pausing, the hooded figure throws the car downwards. Loud Today.at the perpetrators use “shopping carts from a nearby supermarket”.

It is unclear how old the perpetrators are. Austrian media talk about young people having life-threatening “fun”. Such crimes are known from the highway, where the perpetrators throw stones from the bridges. Just a few months ago, such a dangerous incident occurred in the Swabian district of Ostallgäu in Bavaria. Three people wearing dark clothing had thrown a stone at a tractor-trailer. In Castrop-Rauxel, however, two young people once destroyed the windshield of a car.

Of course, this is not a trivial offense. After two young men threw stones and wooden pallets weighing up to 20 kilograms from motorway bridges a few years ago, a district court in Nuremberg sentenced them to several years in prison.

According to media reports, Vienna police are investigating the threat to physical safety

In the case in Vienna's Donaustadt, bottles are said to have been flying two years ago – with time possibly becoming too “boring” for the perpetrators. Because of the video, the Vienna police are now also involved. She has been investigating loudly since the end of January MyDistrict.at for endangering physical safety, confiscation of property and damage to property. However, in other media reports, residents complain that the police initially did not take them and their fears seriously.

The concerns are all too justified. A resident warns on Facebook: “Be careful on staircase 9 – a shopping cart just flew down from one of the upper floors, it missed a roommate by 1.5 meters… luckily. It’s no longer normal what’s going on here – the same thing happened before.”

It remains to be seen whether the perpetrators will be caught. The police have already suggested a solution: the residents are asked to stop leaving shopping carts in the hallway. (Florian Neuroth)