‘One of the young people said that she learned through social media what is funny and what is not. That is of course very important from a social point of view.” Patti Valkenburg, professor of media, youth and society at the University of Amsterdam, quotes a remark from the conversations she and her research team had with 480 Dutch young people aged fourteen to seventeen about the influence of social media on the well-being of adolescents .

For these young people, online life is completely integrated into offline life. Most spend hours on about five apps every day. TikTok, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Instagram and YouTube are among the most used, according to the answers to the questionnaire that was completed online. Three quarters of young people mention TikTok and 69 percent Snapchat as one of their three most used platforms.

In the new research report The pluses and minuses of social media: Young people speak It is immediately noticeable that most young people believe that social media has a positive influence on their friendships. “We spoke to young people who said they are quite shy and find it difficult to make contact with others in everyday life,” says Amber van der Wal, postdoc at the UvA project called AWeSome (Adolescents, Welfare and Social Media). “They find it easier online.”

Good for friendship



For most young people, the pluses of social media seem to have the upper hand. What do they say about that?

Valkenburg: “They think that social media is good for their friendships. And that they motivate and inspire them, for example to do sports, to get better grades at school, or to develop their sense of humor.”

Van der Wal: “Young people have a nuanced view of social media, they are aware of the advantages and disadvantages. More than half of them think that social media has a good influence on how happy they feel. This may be because they seek out these platforms when something bad has happened or something bothers them. 72 percent indicate that they often go on social media for distraction and 45 percent to put the situation into perspective with humor.”

Valkenburg: “With a significant other part of the young people, the negatives seem to have the upper hand. About half of the girls and a quarter of the boys think that social media is bad for their self-image. Another important drawback is the enormous amount of time that young people use social media.”

You asked young people about their attitudes towards social media. Isn’t that like asking an alcoholic what he thinks of wine? Young people themselves also indicate that it feels addictive.

Valkenburg: “Well, if that were the case, I find it shocking that half of the girls still say that it is bad for their self-image. Then you should see more positive results. Now there is still a big difference between the positive and negative experiences.”

Van der Wal: “Young people sometimes trivialize things a bit more. That is why we are conducting follow-up research, in which we not only ask questions but also measure in other ways. But we were really impressed with how honest and frank the young people were in the conversations.”

More than half think that social media makes them feel happy. Why is that?

Van der Wal: “They get so much out of it. Many young people said that their taste in music has developed enormously and that they have broadened their clothing style. Or that they are much better informed about current events, that their horizons have broadened. When I myself have a really nice conversation in group apps with friends, I can also imagine that I feel happier. But it also depends on who you ask and what you ask about.”

How does social media cause the negative self-image that the report also shows?

Valkenburg: “The young people almost all say that it is because of those perfect photos of beautiful bodies. Not only girls say that, but also a quarter of the boys. I find that surprising, because the debate about self-image is often about girls. But look at the men on social media. They all have a six pack. Some guys can get jealous of that.”

Also read this opinion article: Protect young people from social media. Growing up without cyber stress is complicated enough



You are very concerned about the recommendation algorithms.

Valkenburg: “Many young people say that they forget the time on TikTok. For some, it goes up to nine, ten, in some cases even up to fourteen hours a day. That is too much, and young people think so too. TikTok’s algorithm seems to know flawlessly what interests young people. And based on their preferences, young people are increasingly seeing similar films. In this way, they say they can waste time with funny videos. But they can also end up in a trap of harmful content.”

Negative experiences on social media are rarely discussed with parents. How did that happen?

Van der Wal: “Young people think that parents quickly take negative things too seriously. They are afraid that if they say something about a crude video or photo, they will immediately no longer be allowed on that platform. They talk more and more about the positive experiences.”

As a parent, how can you best respond if your child is dealing with trouble online?

Van der Wal: “It is good to ask about it and not necessarily wait for your child to come up with it. Start an open conversation in which you adopt a neutral attitude. Initially, listen to what your child has to say and then ask what he or she thinks he or she needs. Then you can look at it together.”

Valkenburg: “It is important not to show too much concern, because then you also make your child more worried. Many things take place outside the parent’s field of vision. Much more than before, when the only telephone at home was in the hallway. That is why it is important to stay in touch.”

