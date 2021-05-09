A broad dialogue, which includes different sectors of society and mainly young people, is emerging as the way out of the current crisis Colombia as a result of protests that have been happening in the streets of the entire country for eleven days, with a component of violence, death and destruction.

The demonstrations were called by the National Unemployment Committee, made up of union leaders and social organizations, but they have as a common denominator the youthful faces that have been in charge of keeping the flame of the “endurance”, as they call their opposition to the economic policy of President Iván Duque.

“The way out is to start talking and negotiating as soon as possible, so that the levels of demonstration in the streets can begin to lower and at least return to normality in the day-to-day life of Colombians,” said the EFE news agency. Professor Andrés Macías, from the Center for Research and Special Projects (CIPE) of the Externado de Colombia University.

In Colombia there are 11 million young people between 14 and 26 years of age that represent 21.8% of the country’s population, according to the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE).

The protests against the government of Iván Duque were also heard in Cartagena de Indias. Photo: EFE

The hit of the pandemic

Precisely that age group It is one of the hardest hit from a social point of view by the covid-19 pandemic because they have seen an increase in poverty in their homes, unemployment, the loss of educational opportunities and even the freedom to go out and have fun, enough arguments to go to protest.

Duque, who at the beginning of the week withdrew the controversial tax reform project from the legislative agenda, later announced a dialogue “without ideological differences” to resolve the crisis that leaves at least 27 dead, according to the Ombudsman’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office, a figure that Independent observers, such as the NGO Temblores, number 37, mostly young people.

As part of that dialogue, the president, who has already met with politicians of different stripes, magistrates and businessmen, plans to talk on Monday with leaders of the National Unemployment Committee, and on Wednesday with student representatives, an agenda criticized for not giving priority to those in this now they have the floor.

Causes of dissatisfaction

The opposition to the tax reform, which hit the middle class and the lowest earners with more taxes, was the trigger for the protests, But the hubbub of young people in the Colombian streets, whether they are university students or unemployed, shows that dissatisfaction goes beyond tax policy.

“The hardest hit population is the youth, not only the student body but the youth in general with an unemployment rate of 30% for young women; it is something that we cannot simply ignore. And it is what is particularly driving people out of the streets, “said Jennifer Pedraza, member of the Colombian Association of Student Representatives of Higher Education.

Pedraza spoke this week in a session of Congress where he explained the role of young people in the protests and the reasons that lead them daily to the streets to demonstrate against Duque, who although he is the second youngest president in the history of Colombia, never was in tune with the bulk of that strip of the population.

The protests have not stopped since April 28, in Bogotá and other cities in Colombia. Photo: BLOOMBERG

Years of tension

Duque’s lack of empathy with the youth dates back to the 2018 elections due to the criticism of the then presidential candidate of the Uribe party Democratic Center of the peace agreement signed two years earlier with the FARC guerrillas.

That agreement, harshly contested by the Colombian right, was celebrated by the youth who saw in peace the opportunity to turn a page of more than half a century of violence suffered by his parents and grandparents, and turned most of the young electorate to the left represented in those elections by Senator Gustavo Petro, whose hand is for many the one that moves the thread of the protests.

“It is essential to listen to the student movements, which are very well organized, and also to the young regional leaderships that generally tend to leave them in the background because sometimes those who have the most visibility in Bogotá and the main cities are privileged”, Macías added.

Next week, Colombians will know if the opinion of young people regarding free public university education, basic income for the poorest and employment opportunities, will be really taken into account when building a better country or if the spaces for political debate will remain closed to them.

Source: EFE

