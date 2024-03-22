The first photographs of the suspects in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall have been published

The first information has appeared about the terrorists who attacked Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow. According to Kommersant, the terrorists are young people, Slavs, above average height. It is possible that they belonged to the “Russian Volunteer Corps” (RDK, terrorist organization banned in Russia).

During the attack, criminals could use false beards and mustaches. The criminals were dressed in military clothing, including high boots. At the same time, according to the publication, their training speaks of combat or airsoft experience.

Later, the first photo of the terrorists appeared. The photo, believed to have been taken by a CCTV camera, shows two men sitting in a car.

Baza reported that one of the criminals may be injured.

Police are searching for two cars

The police have put on the wanted list two cars in which the terrorists who attacked Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, were traveling. Law enforcement officers in Moscow, the region and neighboring regions were given a reference to a gray Renault Fluence car.

A white Renault Symbol with a dark roof is also wanted. The car has registration plates from the Tver region, presumably fake.

A large number of posts with law enforcement officers have been set up in the Moscow region. Traffic police inspectors were ordered to organize fire support when inspecting cars. Riot police and SOBR were alerted.

Islamists and Ukraine “admitted” to involvement in the terrorist attack

A video has appeared online in which the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, Alexei Danilov, indirectly confirmed Kyiv’s involvement in the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. Personnel publishes TV channel “Star”. “Is it fun in Moscow today? I think it's a lot of fun. I would like to believe that we will arrange such fun for them more often. After all, they are “brotherly” people, and you need to please your relatives more often and visit them more often. So, we’ll walk,” he said. The authenticity of this video has not been confirmed.

Information also appeared about the involvement of extremists from the Islamic State in the terrorist attack. (ISIS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia). In addition, as it became known, US intelligence previously warned the Russian side that Islamists were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia. Information about this has been available since November 2023, but it is unclear whether it became the basis for the publication by the American Embassy in Moscow of a warning about a terrorist threat on March 7.

Member of the Public Chamber Alexander Malkevich warned that fakes may begin to spread in instant messengers. The most likely occurrence of false information about new emergencies is possible in household chats, in communities of schools and kindergartens. Also, the expert warned, an attempt to forge messages from the operational headquarters cannot be ruled out. “The enemy will attempt information attacks, which always accompany terrorist attacks,” Malkevich explained. In this regard, he called for trust in the federal media and trusted sources.

145 people were injured in the terrorist attack

On the evening of March 22, the Public Relations Center of the FSB of Russia reported that a group of unknown persons in camouflage opened fire on visitors to Crocus City Hall. As a result of the terrorist attack, according to preliminary data, 40 people could not be saved.

The Moscow Region Ministry of Health published a list of 145 victims. Among them are seven children. The department clarified that among those hospitalized, nine people are in extremely serious condition. Most of the people taken to hospitals suffered from gunshot wounds, fractures, burns and poisoning from combustion products.

The Blood Center of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) of Russia announced the reception of donors in the capital from 8:30 am on March 23. At the same time, doctors assured that there are enough supplies of blood and its components for victims of the terrorist attack.