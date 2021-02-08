WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) – While children and young people were a little less on social networks at the beginning of 2020, the use of streaming services, video calls and emails has increased significantly. As the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden announced on Monday, 61 percent of 10- to 15-year-olds were active on Instagram, Facebook and Co in the first quarter, compared to 64 percent in the first quarter of 2018. 79 percent used the Internet to play or download games; two years earlier it was 81 percent.

Meanwhile, over the same period, the proportion of 10 to 15 year olds who watched films on streaming providers such as Netflix grew from 36 to 58 percent. The use of Internet and video calls rose according to the information from 72 to 82 percent. And while in the first quarter of 2018 just under half (48 percent) used the Internet for email traffic, at the beginning of 2020 it was already 64 percent.

“The corona pandemic and the associated distance learning could have been one reason why some Internet activities among young people in Germany have changed,” said the Federal Statistical Office. The first hard lockdown started in Germany in March 2020.

When it comes to collecting data, the young people were significantly less critical than the older people. 39 percent of 10 to 15 year olds had no concerns that their online activities would be recorded for advertising purposes. Across all age groups, however, around a tenth (11 percent) had no concerns whatsoever. In addition, only 23 percent of adolescents said they read data protection declarations before giving their consent – 45 percent across all age groups.

The Federal Statistical Office published the figures from the annual survey on the occasion of “Safer Internet Day” this Tuesday./jto/DP/jha