From: Friederike Hilz

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is running against Donald Trump alongside Tim Walz. On social media, Harris and her vice president have many similarities.

Kamala Harris goes with Tim Walz as vice for the Democrats in the Election campaign for the presidency in the USA. The 60-year-old has been governor of Minnesota, a state in the north of the country, since 2019 and previously served for over ten years in the US House of RepresentativesBefore his political career, Walz was a teacher and football coach.

The politician is particularly popular on TikTok. Young voters celebrate his personality and his rather liberal attitude. One woman says in her video: “Tim Walz is the father we remember FoxNews lost.”

“Many of us had moderate or conservative, educated and sensible fathers whom we reminded of Rush Limbaugh, Fox News and Donald Trump lost,” says Pamela. The “conservative cult” has driven a wedge between millennial women and their fathers. “Yes! Tim Walz is who my father used to be,” writes a young woman under the video. Another user comments: “Tim Walz is the father I would like to have.”

Young people on TikTok about Tim Walz: “A cat dad and a Swiftie?”

The official account of Kamala Harris (@kamalahq) joined the hype surrounding her new vice president and posted in a Slideshow Tweets from the 60-year-old. A picture of his Cat For example, he writes to Afton: “Afton, after being online all day and not getting tickets for Taylor Swift” or “Happy Caturday from Afton”.

The users in the comments seem to like more than just the governor’s cat: “A cat dad and a Swiftie“It just keeps getting better,” writes a young woman. An expert assumes that Taylor Swift will support her fan Walz.

Tim Walz is Kamala Harris’ new vice president and is scoring points with young voters. © Pacific Press Agency/IMAGO

Kamala Harris also experienced a similar wave of support after President Joe Biden had withdrawn as a candidate for the election. Hannah Schimmele, political analyst at the think tank Polisphere, knows why. “She has meme potential (in a positive sense), knows self-irony and can communicate in a way that is appropriate for the target group,” she says BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA. No wonder that many people call Harris “brat” after Charlie XCX’s album.

“Authenticity as a common strategy,” explains Schimmele Harris’ success on TikTokA strategy that seems to be working for Walz as well. For example, he calls him The Verge “Midwest Princess” and refers to newcomer Chappell Roan and her debut album “The Rise And Fall Of A Midwestern Princess”. “Harris’ campaign has the attention of young people. Now they must gain and keep their trust,” says the article by The Verge.