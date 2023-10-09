Home page politics

From: Anne-Christine Merholz

Split

Climate protection as a top priority: You often see young people with this position in the media. Young people voted differently at the ballot box. This is due to a certain phenomenon.

Wiesbaden/Munich – The AfD achieved very strong results in both Hesse and Bavaria. The Free Voters were also able to celebrate hard in Bavaria. If you take a closer look at the election analysis, both parties did well with old voters, but among very young voters between 18 and 24 also. Why is that?

Among voters between 18 and 24, the AfD is ahead of the Greens in Hesse

In Hesse, according to ARD, which uses the results of the research institute Infratest dimap, the picture is clear: the AfD is clearly the second strongest force among young voters with 18 percent. And the Free Voters, who are still unknown in Hesse, get at least four percent. If only young people up to 24 had voted in Bavaria, the CSU would have got 22 percent, the Greens 18 percent and closely followed by the AfD 16 and FW 13 percent. The FDP and SPD are far behind. “Young people are less determined than you think when it comes to party preferences. You don’t have a long-standing party connection yet. And they react faster and more sensitively to pressing issues. “In addition, younger people have a tendency to vote more radically,” says Professor Jürgen Falter (University of Mainz). Ippen.Media.

And further: “In the elections, the issue of migration seems to have played an important, if not decisive, role for many, especially younger people, and accordingly some of the young voters voted for the AfD or the Free Voters.”

Why can’t the CDU and CSU score points with boys?

If you compare the boys’ vote with the overall result, you will notice that the CDU in Hesse and the CSU in Bavaria performed more than ten percentage points worse. According to Professor Falter, “young voters did not vote for the CDU or CSU more often because, in their eyes, these are also established parties. And when it came to migration policy, Angela Merkel kept the borders open against some advice. Those of them who are critical of migration therefore do not vote for the CDU/CSU parties.”

“There is a discrepancy between published and public opinion”

The Greens are somewhat stronger among young voters than in the overall result, but not as clearly as one might have thought in advance. Only in Bavaria do they come in second place among voters between 18 and 24. In Hesse, the AfD is even ahead of the Greens in this age group, according to ARD.

If you add the SPD and the Greens as left-wing parties in Bavaria, it is 27 percent. In contrast, 29 percent voted for the conservative Free Voters and the far-right AfD party. A similar picture emerges in Hesse. Among young people, the AfD and FW, who are hardly known in this state, come to 22 percent. The Greens, who are in the Hessian government, and the Social Democrats, with their long history in Hesse, have 27 percent. In both countries, the CDU and CSU are the strongest forces.

This means that young people in Hesse and Bavaria voted much more conservatively than some would have expected in advance. Professor Falter: “There is a discrepancy between published and public opinion, as these elections have shown once again. On talk shows, for example, you see a disproportionate number of young people with left-wing and green beliefs, but only a few with conservative opinions. This is because some talk show editors invite guests based on their own political preferences. The talk show participants are therefore rarely representative of the population.”