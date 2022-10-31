We receive and publish the press release from the InOltre association – Progressive alternative.

Any debate on the party form cannot be separated from a clear and identity choice on the contents: a political party cannot pretend to play the role of the nation’s party by trying to represent the interests of any social category. Society exists, but there are opposing classes and interests within it, each of which is a harbinger of alternative economic and political interests: the decision therefore to pursue a policy that defends the convenience of all risks leading to a dynamic for who, in order not to upset anyone, take vague and smoky positions that make the political line of a subject not clearly defined, appear confused in the eyes of opinion makers and therefore not attractive to voters; it is therefore clear that this approach has the sole effect of ensuring that the party that wants to represent everyone does not represent anyone.

The Democratic Party, on the other hand, must aspire to be the party of the Italian left: a clear-cut choice of field, which requires consistency and radicalism in the choices. The distinction between former popular “reformists” and belonging to the notorious post-communist “firm” must be definitively overcome in the wake of a Labor and Social Democratic identity, fully inserted in the family of European socialism. The party must become the credible and privileged interlocutor of all those sectors of society that suffer from the distortions of the capitalist system.

In the conflict between capital and labor, definitively changed over time but always present, the Democratic Party must cover the second front. Where injustices, imbalances and disparities harbor, the Democratic Party must operate in the spirit outlined in Article 3 of the Constitution, and that is to become the main engine for removing all economic and social obstacles to full equality between citizens and citizens. This means conveying a simple and fundamental message, without ambiguity: those who have more must contribute to the well-being of those who have less, because only in this way is it possible to build a just and balanced society, especially in periods characterized by strong economic and international instability such as the current one.

In order for a party to express a vision of society, it must not be a liquid party, that is, it must not be a simple electoral committee present in the institutions around the figure of a leader who has a particular influence on his followers, manages the party in a manner personalistic, thus linking the party’s destiny to that of one’s person; political parties must in fact be containers that group people and sensitivities that express an idea of ​​society that depends only partially on the subject who momentarily leads the party.

It therefore becomes clear that in order to represent society and intercept its moods, it is necessary to be present in society itself, through a party structure that is not liquid and articulates itself through local ramifications made up of territorial sections, with their own particularities and their own recognizable representatives. .TO In order to strengthen the territorial presence of a party, it is necessary to guarantee to the members an effective decision-making power to which they would not have access from outside: neglecting this aspect, in fact, has the effect of not encouraging the subjects to join, weakening the political structure of the party itself.

What has just been said is necessary but not sufficient for a party to be in tune with the social and political reality in which it operates: in fact the local sections must simply be collectors of requests, proposals and discontent to be transmitted to the highest levels so as to allow a elaboration of effective political proposals through bodies in charge of defining the political line of a party: these bodies must be directly elected by the members and must have a number of members such as to guarantee a representativeness that does not turn into dispersion.

At the same time, the possibility, already foreseen in the Statute, of creating online clubs and thematic circles, and guaranteeing equal rights and duties to their bodies and members, must be structured with greater clarity and conviction. A modern party with a national horizon must propose a truly active online political offer and not just obsolete and facade. The remote participation tools that the network offers must collect the precious contribution of the many out-of-towners who would like to maintain a link with their territory of origin, also thanks to the proposal and political militancy; this would help to reduce the gap between territories traditionally garrisoned by really active clubs and others abandoned or based on fake sections.

If the Democratic Party wants to be the reference of the Italian left, it must abandon the self-referential and short-sighted tone of its congress appointments and the self-absolving analysis of defeat: rites that can now thrill only the insiders and a few others. Instead, the party must have the courage to extend its re-foundation to the associations and trade unions to which it says it wants to address but which, in practice, do not have an effective space for criticism and proposals within it.