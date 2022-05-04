Young people with a study wish will not opt ​​en masse for a gap year next year, pending the return of the basic grant in the 2023-2024 academic year. This is evident from the registration figures of universities and colleges.

The registration deadline has passed on 1 May for regular bachelor’s degree programs in higher education that start in September. Students can still register later, but institutions have the right not to process the application.

Dutch universities see a 4.0 percent increase in the number of registrations for the coming academic year, according to data on the umbrella’s website. This concerns more than 108,000 future students.

Slightly fewer students registered at the universities of applied sciences. There were more than 140,000 (requests for) registration for a higher professional education program for the coming academic year, a decrease of 1.1 percent. These figures are indicative of the student numbers, but can still differ considerably from the definitive registration figures. See also It became known about the third person who died in a fire in New Moscow

Different login behavior

‘Due to the different registration behavior of students per educational sector, a difference compared to previous years may appear greater at the moment than it actually appears in September. These decreases and increases often level off towards the start of the academic year’, the explanation states.

The expectation was that the number of students in the coming academic year would be considerably lower than normal, because students would not feel like borrowing for one year until the loan system is abolished. This trend is not apparent from the preliminary figures.

Bachelor’s education at Dutch universities usually starts in the first week of September. According to the law, an educational participant has until 1 October to finalize the registration.

Watch our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: