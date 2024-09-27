“In politics you need to be in relation to the commitment that your political responsibility entails, not to get votes. Today my task is different, more than talking about politics. Don Sturzo said ‘I have always perceived my life in politics as a duty, and duty is hope’. The future calls for hope, and the present is determined by hope. Get involved in politics knowing that this means great responsibility, first of all towards yourselves.” He declared it Monsignor Rino Fisichella during the event atLink University of Rome where they have been the 60 young promises of Italian politics were rewarded. The event is promoted by the ‘La Giovane Roma’ association in collaboration with the ‘Politica’ magazine. The selected young people, all under 30, have already distinguished themselves within the country’s main institutions, both at a national and local level.

“Those who get involved in politics need training, they don’t improvise. You need a choice, a duty, through which to live and experience it. Do not underestimate the historical moment that you are called to live: the great challenge that awaits us is that of a new culture. Of digital culture, of artificial intelligence, which changes the nature of man in a decisive way. – added Fisichella – There is still not full awareness that we are facing a formidable anthropological turning point, determined by a new global and globalized culture. The mystery is not what is not understood, the mystery is what is made known to us. Man must never become a slave to technology. So be careful, you young people who want to get involved in politics, to have training and thinking skills. If thought is weak, politics is weak.”