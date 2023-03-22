A survey carried out by the São Paulo State University (Unesp) found that infection with the Sars-Cov-2 virus can cause severe changes in the immune system even in young and healthy people after mild or moderate cases of Covid-19.

The research, which was funded by FAPESP, took into account unvaccinated Brazilian and Portuguese patients between 30 and 180 days after infection.

“The immune cells of patients infected with the virus were in exhaustion, something similar to what happens with the cells of people with grade 2 or 3 obesity, with chronic diseases such as diabetes, or in the elderly. It is something completely unexpected for young people with no health problems”, said Fábio Santos de Lira, professor at the Faculty of Science and Technology (FCT-Unesp), Presidente Prudente campus, to the FAPESP agency.

Patients manifested extreme tiredness

The study was presented at the congress held by the International Society of Immunology and Exercise in the United States. Lira stated that the main sign of these alterations was the extreme tiredness that the patients showed.

The research compared the immune system of 20 infected people with that of 20 non-infected people and observed a series of changes in those who had Covid-19, including impaired lung function and a lower level of physical activity. In addition, a lower concentration of pro-inflammatory molecules known as cytokines was identified, which are produced to warn the immune system about the need to send more defense cells to the site of infection.

Sample collection took place in May 2021, when this population had not yet been vaccinated. In addition to the data measured right after infection, the researchers collected blood samples from these patients after the complete vaccination schedule and will collect them one year after vaccination.

Young people have been neglected in the pandemic

The professor also explained that the younger part of the population was neglected by the pandemic, since it was believed that they would not suffer as much from the disease as the elderly and people with comorbidities.

“Our project seeks to understand the effects of Covid-19 on the young and healthy population, which was completely neglected at the beginning of the pandemic. These individuals went to the hospital, were diagnosed, but, as they had mild or moderate symptoms, they were not assisted. So, they returned home and did the isolation without any follow-up. However, our studies are showing that even these people, when infected, may have suffered severe damage to the analyzed systems,” said Lira.

Despite this, he explains that these people showed a very large change in the immune system.