Dhe financial situation of many young people is often not particularly lavish. If they do an apprenticeship, they often don’t earn much at first. The same is true in the first years of work. Many students work part-time to supplement their cash register during their studies. The reserves are usually small or non-existent – unless parents or grandparents are there to support them, also for their livelihood.

But the wishes are often great, especially in the early years, as is the love for the brand. In the circle of friends or on Instagram & Co. it is lived: the latest smartphone, expensive sneakers or the first car. This is also shown by a representative survey commissioned by management consultancy Baulig Consulting, which is available exclusively to the FAZ. 3,000 Germans aged between 15 and 30 were surveyed. The survey was carried out by the market research institute Toluna and the institute for management and economic research.

On average, members of this age group are quite wealthy in this country – or at least feel that way. 70 percent of those surveyed rate their financial situation as good to very good, and only 5 percent as very bad. After deducting fixed costs such as rent, the disposable income for every third person is less than 500 euros per month. 40 percent have 500 to 2000 euros left. Quite a few still live at home at that age.

Expensive luxury

Many of the young Germans have already fulfilled one or the other wish at this age or have been given generous gifts. In any case, there seems to be a lot of interest in luxury items. According to their own statements, the average value of the most expensive luxury item owned by the respondents is 5,938 euros. Every second person estimates their most expensive piece at less than 1000 euros. With every third person it is 1000 to 10,000 euros, with every sixth person more.







Expensive cars are particularly popular. Around every second person is enthusiastic about luxury cars, whether they can afford them is another question. This is followed by branded clothing and real estate, each accounting for around a third. Art and high-priced luxury goods such as champagne or caviar are less popular.

According to the analysis, those who like to show status symbols and brag about them, which young people call “flexing”, find luxury items particularly interesting. This applies to cars or branded clothing, for example. When it comes to home furnishing, on the other hand, those who do not value status symbols are more interested. However, the desire for luxury generally decreases with age, including in the age cohort surveyed. Young women were particularly interested in jewelry, while men showed a passion for watches.

According to the market research company IFH Cologne, brand loyalty is particularly pronounced among many young people. This has intensified during the pandemic. However, according to data from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), younger people are proportionally more affected by over-indebtedness. Above all, the convenient ordering and payment options on the Internet are attractive and often lead to financial difficulties.