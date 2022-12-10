The survey was carried out over the internet from The 2022 and demonstrated that psychological well-being is closely related to job prospects among young people. Among those who work, those who assess their emotional state as bad or terrible is lower, reaching 21% of respondents. Among those who do not work and are not looking for work, 27% said they were affected by this feeling.

Four out of 10 young people looking for work rate their emotional state as bad or terrible, according to a report released by Itaú Educação e Trabalho this Saturday (Dec.10, 2022). The study was carried out with 14,510 young Brazilians between the ages of 15 and 29 and is part of the survey “Youth and the Pandemic: What now?”, coordinated by the Atlas of Youth 🇧🇷

Young people who are looking for work are also the ones who are most afraid of going through financial difficulties (45%) or not finding a job (26%). Among those who work, 34% say they fear going through financial difficulties and 18% fear losing their job or not getting a new job.

“The study shows that young people looking to enter the world of work are more pessimistic about their perceptions of the future for their lives and have a higher rate in evaluating their own emotional state as bad or terrible. This signals to us that mental health needs to be seen as a priority and that it is necessary to expand education and work opportunities for this population, so that they can improve their living conditions and also have more prosperous perspectives for their future”, said Diogo Jamra, manager of Advocacy and Articulation at Itaú Educação e Trabalho.

Pandemic

According to the survey, all profiles of respondents have the feeling that “lagged behind in learning” during the covid-19 pandemic. This feeling is greater among those who do not work (65%), but also affects those looking for work (59%) and those who are employed (54%).

“Young people report impacts of the pandemic on their lives in education and work. The feeling of ‘falling behind in learning’ is common among all young people, but even if they are concerned about the gap caused by the pandemic, the vast majority intend to continue studying. And, for that, they indicate that the most important contents for the moment are preparation for the world of work”said Diogo Jamra.

Claims

In order to deal with the effects of the pandemic on education and offer better living conditions to these young people, the survey showed that it will be necessary to expand the conditions of access to professional education and work. During the study, young people reported that they need policies for scholarships and student aid and a greater offer of professional qualification courses and formal jobs.

With information from Brazil Agency🇧🇷