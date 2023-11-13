Chiavari – “Young people, indicative future!”. This is the name of the project that the Municipality of Chiavari shares with ASL 4. The recipients are adolescents and their families, primarily young people dealing with the first report to the prefecture for the use of narcotic substances (cannabinoids, in particular) and for whom There are no controls on urinary metabolites, i.e. the chemical compounds deriving from drugs that are deposited in the urine.

«Situations – we read in the specification – for which a referral to the drug addiction service would not be appropriate. Indeed, it would be stigmatizing.” “Young people, indicative future!”, however, has a wider catchment area and has, among its various objectives, the prevention of problems linked to gambling and other forms of youth social hardship. Families are involved in the process through individual and group support interventions. Palazzo Bianco makes the premises at number 17 of via Rivarola available to ASL 4 operators. Environments in which the actions included in the program financed in 2021 with the resources of the Carige Foundation through the call “Countering the phenomena of deviance in adolescents and/or young people, arising following the Covid-19 pandemic” in which Local Health Authorities participated take shape 4, the socio-health districts 14, 15 and 16, the prefecture and the consortium Tax territorial services. «The Municipality of Chiavari – he explains Michela Canepa, deputy mayor and councilor for social services – places adolescents and young people at the center of choices and interventions that can protect them in the process of building their identity and personality, in defining their role within the family, school, institutions and society . The working table set up by the prefecture with the representatives of ASL 4 and the socio-health districts of the area – he continues – has highlighted the critical issues of a situation which sees an increase in the number of minors and adolescents reported for the use of narcotic substances. All this, combined with the evaluation by the social and health services of the spread of bullying, school dropouts, addiction to the internet, social networks and gambling, made it appropriate to set up an interdisciplinary working group aimed at analyzing the need as well as the planning of preventive activities”.

The Municipality undertakes to make available, on Mondays, from 4.30pm to 7pm, two rooms in via Rivarola, IT equipment and internet connection. The activity (individual and collective) is divided into cycles of meetings with both the children and their families through the support of socio-health specialists appointed by ASL 4. Specifically, workshops and the use of tools to prevent mental distress are planned. and substance abuse. Watching films will stimulate reflection, discussion and the emergence of unresolved emotional issues and fragilities.