Germany slips in the World Happiness Index. Younger people in the West in particular are less happy. In high-income countries, girls in particular suffer.

New York City – Happiness is a bird, goes an Austrian saying – quite shy and difficult to grasp. It is apparently becoming increasingly difficult, especially for young people, to be happy, as the World Happiness Report shows. The report does not reveal what the specific causes are, but the stressful factors from the pandemic, economic crises, climate change and wars are obvious. One of the most renowned doctors in the USA also blames social media.

Younger generations in North America and Western Europe are more unhappy than older ones

In the West, the prevailing opinion is that young people are the happiest and that happiness declines until middle age, it says current World Happiness Report, the “World Happiness Report” commissioned by the United Nations. However, the report's data partially refutes this myth: the happiness of young people aged 15 to 24 has declined sharply in North America. So much so that the young in the USA are now less happy than the old. There is also a similar trend in Western Europe, but less pronounced.

At a global level, overall levels of happiness are lower among people born after 1980, the study found. “The idea that children in some parts of the world are already experiencing the equivalent of a midlife crisis requires immediate political action,” said Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, the study’s editor. Nevertheless, in many regions of the world, younger people are still happier than older people. In the transition countries of Central and Eastern Europe, for example. In sub-Saharan Africa, happiness among young people actually increased.

Young girls in particular are less satisfied with life

Only limited data is available for younger age groups between ten and 15 years. Nevertheless, it can be found that in high-income countries, girls around the age of 12 report lower life satisfaction than boys, according to the report. This gap widens between the ages of 13 and 15, with the pandemic increasing the difference.

In view of the report's findings, Vivek Murthy, physician and operational director of the US Public Health Service, also called for political action, especially when it comes to social media. According to Murthy, US teenagers spend an average of almost five hours a day on social media.

He described the failure of governments to better regulate social media in recent years as “crazy”. Allowing children to use social media is like giving them medicine that has not been proven safe, the doctor told the British newspaper Guardian. The expert therefore wants to abolish the “Like” button and the endless scrolling function. A leaked internal Facebook study shows that Instagram worsens the self-image of young people and fuels depression and eating disorders – more so in girls than in boys.

World Happiness Index: These are the happiest countries in the world

In 2024, Germany did not make it into the list of the 20 happiest countries in the world for the first time since the report was published, only reaching number 24. Afghanistan remains the country with the lowest happiness index in the world.

Ranking country 1 Finland 2 Denmark 3 Iceland 4 Sweden 5 Israel 6 Netherlands 7 Norway 8th Luxembourg 9 Switzerland 10 Australia 11 New Zealand 12 Costa Rica 13 Kuwait 14 Austria 15 Canada 16 Belgium 17 Ireland 18 Czech Republic 19 Lithuania 20 United Kingdom

The ranking is based, among other things, on people's self-assessment of life satisfaction. In addition, there are a number of key factors that generally make people happier. In addition to income and healthy life expectancy, these include social support, freedom and the absence of corruption.

In search of happiness: what does science say?

But how to be happy? There is no patent recipe for this, but science at least provides some clues. In the longest study on the subject of happiness worldwide to dateresearchers at Harvard University came to the conclusion that there is a strong connection between happiness and close relationships with partners, family and friends.

The scientists also found that it helps to let go of past mistakes and instead engage in activities that bring joy. One further research concluded that people who are more mindful experience more happiness and cope better with stress.