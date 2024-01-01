A recent survey revealed a reality among young people in the United States which is unknown to many. Despite the possibilities that the country offers and that they lived their entire lives there, several have the desire to emigrate. This situation varies between different cities and states and has some common reasons among all respondents.

For decades, the US has been a country where many have dreamed of residing. Currently, millions of people are looking for a way to enter North American territory and build their lives there. For this reason, this survey of young Americans who want to leave attracted attention and did not go unnoticed.

The consultation was carried out by the platform Preplythat surveyed 3,000 young people between eighteen and twenty-six years old living in the United States. There, they were asked to define with a score from one to five how much they believe their future lies outside the North American country. Among all responses, an average of 3.10 was reached.

This situation varied in different localities and regions of the US. The cities that had the most young people with the desire to emigrate and their averages were:

Portland, Oregon 4.18 Memphis, Tennessee, 4.17 Kansas City, Missouri 4 Sacramento, California 3.67 Cleveland, Ohio 3.46 See also Open Foundation, the Genoa public prosecutor asks for the dismissal of Renzi's complaint against the Florentine magistrates

Besides, Sixth place was occupied by Orlando, Florida, with a 3.45 average among responses. For its part, the states that had the greatest number of young people wanting to emigrate and their averages were:

Pennsylvania 4.94 Oregon 4.22 Kansas 4.11 Texas, 4.08 Missouri 4.03

Many young people of generation Z want to emigrate from the United States

Guns, one of the biggest reasons why young people want to emigrate from the US

Among those who responded that they would consider leaving the United States, 59 percent responded that shootings and gun violence in general are a relevant reason in their decision. Among the reasons listed, other factors such as social programs, the intention to learn about new cultures and the cost of living also influenced.