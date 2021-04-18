Taxpayers of up to 35 years with habitual residence in the Region of Murcia who have acquired a newly built home or rehabilitated their habitual residence during 2020 can save up to 300 euros in the declaration of Income 2021. This is one of the 13 deductions in the regional income tax quota activated by the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration, through the Tax Agency of the Region of Murcia.

The objective of the Department is that this deduction benefits those young people with lower income levels, and for this reason it establishes as requirements that the general tax base be less than 24,107 euros and that the tax base of the savings does not exceed 1,800 euros. The Income Tax return can be submitted ‘online’ from April 7.

The beneficiaries can deduct 5 percent of the amounts paid in the 2020 financial year for the acquisition or rehabilitation, with the requirement that the eventual purchase has been a new home, and always with a limit of 300 euros discount. In the case of external financing for the acquisition or rehabilitation, the deduction base will be constituted by the amortization, the interests and other expenses derived from the same.

In the Income campaign last year, 5,125 deductions were applied for this concept, which meant an accumulated saving of 698,000 euros for young people in the Region. On average, each taxpayer up to 35 years of age who acquired or rehabilitated their home was deducted 136 euros.

This was the third regional deduction that meant greater savings for Murcians in the Income 2019 campaign, after those applied for the acquisition of school supplies (6.2 million euros) and the one for daycare expenses (1.9 million).

The Minister of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration, Javier Celdrán, stressed that “in a scenario like the current one, we need measures that ensure that citizens’ money stays in their pockets, instead of going to pay more taxes. In this case, we also benefit a priority group, such as young people.

Savings in income deductions



Taxpayers in the Region of Murcia saved 9.8 million euros in the 2019 Income campaign thanks to the ten deductions applied in the rent then by the Community. The forecast of the Ministry is that the savings figure will increase this year, since three new deductions have been implemented to especially support people with disabilities and those who have had to reconcile family and work in the scenario generated by the pandemic .