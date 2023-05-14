In the effervescent streets of Seoul —to the rhythm of K-Pop, between food stalls (K-Food), and K-Beauty centers (Korean cosmetics)—, some locals show that South Korea works piecemeal. Establishments where you can take an hour nap; clinics specialized in sleep problems or cafes open 24 hours a day are some examples. “We are a bit of a coffee-addicted society,” jokes Park Mijin, 37, as he waits for a cortado at Seoulism, one of the most instagrammable from seoul. It’s Thursday and it’s close to ten at night. “We Koreans are characterized by doing things with rhythm,” continues this sociocultural guide. “It’s what we call ppalli ppalli”, he adds. With a wide smile, he begins the explanation of the concept: “ppalli ppalli defines the rapid pace at which our society moves. And it has its origin in the sixties ”, he says in reference to the so-called Miracle of the Han River: the industrialization and development of South Korea in the middle of the last century.

If in 1953, after the Korean War, the country was one of the poorest on the planet, seven decades later, with 51.8 million inhabitants, it is the 13th largest economy in the world by GDP, according to the International Monetary Fund. Three places ahead of Spain. He ppalli ppalli it was linked not only to that history of growth, but almost to the founding of the country. It seemed that he admitted no question. Until now.

In March, a series of demonstrations swept through South Korea. They were especially intense in Seoul, a metropolitan city that is home to 20 million people, and Busan, to the south, on the coast. Together they make up more than half the population. These protests, with a notable influx of young people, millennials and generation Z, had arisen in the heat of the government’s rejection of the labor reform, led by the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol, of the People’s Power Party (PPP).

The Executive had proposed a new rule to offer companies “a solution to the difficulties in meeting the stipulated deadlines.” That solution was to increase the weekly working hours to 69, from the current maximum of 52. In exchange, the government plan, which had the approval of businessmen, offered either to collect them, or to be able to concentrate those extra hours at another time of the year and enjoy longer vacation periods. Almost unreal in a country where, in 2020, only 4 out of 10 workers of South Korean companies were able to enjoy all of their days off, according to the Ministry of Labor of the Asian country, which EL PAÍS visits invited by Foreign Affairs.

Facade of a building in a residential neighborhood in Seoul. Alexander W. Helin (Getty Images)

“[La norma] It would make it legal to work from nine in the morning to midnight for five days in a row. There is no consideration for the health of the employees nor for their rest,” the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (CSC) joined the critics. “While men would work long hours, exempt from care, women would be forced to do it,” denounced the Union of Korean Feminist Associations (KWAU, for its acronym in English). Given the push and force of the protest, the Executive stopped the regulations and opened to “reconsider” it. In addition, he stated that he should look for how to better communicate with the public, “especially with generations Z and millennials,” according to the press secretary of the Conservative government.

“I do not care. I am afraid that they are going to try to approve the reform again”, predicts Lee Yo, a 31-year-old journalist. He speaks from a bar near the capital’s bustling Itaewon neighborhood. He comes from a company dinner that his boss had organized and to which he has gone “out of obligation”. He describes the custom as outdated: “In Spain do you also do it?”

The journalist believes that the protests against the labor reform have achieved unprecedented success, but adds that the president has a margin and mandate ahead of him; the next elections will be in 2027. Lee also sees that a generational clash lies behind this conflict: “My father doesn’t think the reform is so bad.” And a break with that culture of ppalli ppalli. “We are very grateful to the previous generations for what they have done. They have built our country based on a lot of effort. But we don’t want to live like this, ”she adds.

Young girls during a K-Pop concert in Seoul on April 30. JEON HEON-KYUN (EFE)

In 2021, South Koreans worked an average of 1,915 hours, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). They are 199 hours more than the average of countries that the organization studies; and the fifth that dedicates the most hours to companies. The Germans, for example, that year worked an average of 1,349 hours; the Spanish, 1,641. In addition, the lack of time distresses more than half of South Koreans (54.4%), according to the survey of Use of time of 2019, which the South Korean government prepares every five years by interviewing some 30,000 people. 52.2% of these also called for a reduction in the hours dedicated to work.

Currently, the working day in the Asian country cannot exceed 52 hours a week: 40 routine plus 12 extraordinary. This was established in 2018 by a government regulation, then led by the center-left Democratic Party. “Before [de esa norma], presenteeism was much stronger”, recalls Mrs. Park: “You couldn’t move from your chair until your superiors left”. The new law was accompanied by inspections of companies and a watchful eye for non-compliance.

reconciliation impossible

“It was an advance that we have now seen in jeopardy,” sums up the journalist Lee. “Now they will try to go for 60 hours,” she adds. But she regrets that if you work so much it is “very difficult” to have a family. She has no children; she doesn’t think about it right now. Like her, many South Koreans conclude that they cannot reconcile family and career. And they end up giving up motherhood. South Korea’s fertility rate is the lowest in the world: in 2022 it was 0.78. The birth rate has been falling for eight years and in 2020 the country registered more deaths than births for the first time. Last year, there were 249,000 births and 372,800 deaths.

“Generations of young Koreans have reasons for not starting a family, such as the overwhelming costs of raising children, prohibitively expensive housing, dismal job prospects, and grueling work schedules,” summarizes Hawon Jung, author of Flowers of Fire: The Inside Story of South Korea’s Feminist Movement. The activist and writer emphasizes in her essay that “it is women who, in particular, have grown tired of the impossible expectations that this traditionalist society has placed on mothers. So they’re quitting.”

Nightlife in the Isadong area of ​​Seoul. Didier Martin (Getty Images)

In their rejection of labor regulations, young people have argued risks to their health ―associating it with the high rates of suicide in the country, stress or gwarosa, a Korean term that defines death due to excessive workload―, as well as a deleterious effect on the birth rate. The Government, for its part, has tried to isolate the problem from its proposal. “The link between the reform of working hours and low birth rates lacks logical justification,” South Korean Labor Minister Lee Jung-sik posted on Twitter.

Among the plans of Jeong Dong, 26, is not to have children either. He arrives in the center of Seoul with a small, electric, two-seater car. “It is new, made in Spain. I just changed it because that’s how I save. Now I only spend about five euros a month, ”he says, proud of his vehicle. He has been part of the protests and says he is willing to go out on the streets again. He is now serving in the military. He does office work, not the field. “I have been lucky”, he explains, “I got injured playing football and they exempted me from the instruction”. He can combine his military service with another job and for this reason he considers himself “lucky”: “This way I save a little,” he says. He resides with his parents, but wants to travel to Europe. “In Korea, work is very stressful and living is very expensive.”

Many South Koreans share the young man’s opinion. The Korean Institute for Health and Social Affairs (KIihasa) conducted research in the fall of last year on the balance in South Korean society between work and personal life. To do this, they conducted interviews with 22,000 citizens. Asked about how many hours they would like to work, on average they answered 36.7 a week. When analyzing the data, one of the conclusions of the study affirmed that the older generations tolerated longer hours. And he confirmed that “the younger, the less time they want to dedicate to work.” They are less adept at ppalli ppalli.

