Young and very young people in favor of cosmetic surgery. 54% of Italians between the ages of 15 and 26 do so. In fact, young people judge a woman’s decision to have breast implants above all as a choice of ‘freedom’ – for 64% of 15-26 year olds against 53% of 27-year-olds 42 year olds, 51% of 43-58 year olds and 35% of boomers – undertaken “to please oneself more” for 63% of young and very young people. These are some of the results of the survey, statistically representative of the population, dedicated to the opinion on the female aspect, conducted by Yoodata/Polytech Italia and presented today in a webinar.

The survey draws Gen Z, from 15 to 26 years of age, as the most fragile with respect to the perception of their own body, so much so that, as 48% of girls between 15 and 26 years declare: “sometimes I am so insecure about my expectation that I would not want to leave the house”. But it is also the generation that clears cosmetic surgery on a par with a tattoo (for 50% of 15-26 year olds, cosmetic surgery inspires approval/serenity, compared to 37% of Millennials, 27% of Gen X and 20 % of boomers).

Boomers, aged 59 to 70, reveal a ‘double moral’: they are the least in favor of cosmetic surgery (75% are not in favor, against 60% of 43-58 year olds and 53% of 27-42 year olds) and also the most critical in judging a woman who, for example, gets her breasts done by calling her ‘superficial’ (according to 57% of 59-70 year olds, 51% of 43-58 year olds, 50% of 27-42 year olds and the 34% of 15-26 year olds) and ‘show off’ (44% of Boomers, versus 37% of 43-58 year olds, 23% of 27-42 year olds and 17% of 15-26 year olds ), except then declaring that they can freely decide whether to modify their body (this is the opinion of 83% of the boomers themselves).