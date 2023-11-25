Two large cities in the United States, Philadelphia and Chicago, located in the states of Pennsylvania and Illinois, respectively, face a serious problem of increasing violence that mainly affects young people between the ages of 15 and 18. According to a study by the medical journal JAMA Network, revealed in December 2022 and published earlier this year by the American newspaper New York The Sunyoung people who reside in more dangerous areas of these cities are more likely to be shot and killed than American soldiers who were serving in Afghanistan or Iraq during the war.

The study compared mortality rates per 100,000 people per year between American combatants and young people living in the most violent regions of Philadelphia and Chicago. The results showed that a young American living in North Philadelphia, a violent area, has 1.91 times the annual risk of being killed than a US soldier who was fighting in Afghanistan. In Chicago, the most violent neighborhood is Garfield Park, where young people are 3.23 times more likely to die from homicide than US military personnel during the war in Afghanistan.

According to the study, the annual average number of deaths per 100,000 American soldiers was 395 in Afghanistan and 330 in Iraq. By comparison, in violent areas of Chicago, that average is 1,277, nearly double the rates in Afghanistan and Iraq combined. In Philadelphia, the average is 756. Chicago, which has faced serious crime problems for decades, recorded 2,200 homicides in the last three years, which is equivalent to about two murders per day. Chicago’s homicide rate is 29.66 per 100,000 residents, which is higher than the US average.

The data points to a series of factors that may be related to the increase in violence in both cities, such as the reduction in police budgets, the shortage of patrol officers, the sale of illegal weapons, the work of progressive prosecutors who defend measures such as reform police and crime reduction, and social disinvestment in the poorest and most marginalized areas.

The cities of Chicago and Philadelphia have in common the fact that they are governed by Democratic Party politicians, both at the state and municipal level. Democrat Jay Robert Pritzker, elected in 2018, is the governor of the state of Illinois, and Democrat Brandon Johnson is the mayor of Chicago. Johnson took office in May 2023, succeeding Lori Lightfoot, who was also a Democrat.

Pennsylvania is governed by Democrat Josh Shapiro, who won the state elections in 2022 and replaced fellow Democratic governor Tom Wolf in January of this year. Philadelphia’s mayor is Democrat Jim Kenney, who has been in office since 2016. He will be replaced in January 2024 by Cherelle Lesley Parker, also from the Democratic Party, elected earlier this month.

Both leaders, both at the state and municipal levels, defend progressive security measures, such as police reform.

According to data from local police, both cities have recorded a significant increase in the number of homicides, shootings, robberies and other serious crimes in recent years.

In Chicago, overall crime has increased 36% since 2021, and carjackings have increased 43%. The city, which already has a reputation for high gun violence, has seen the negative trend worsen since Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson took office in May.

According to information on the website Wirepoints, Johnson is an advocate for defunding the police and relaxing criminal laws. The newspaper cites that since taking office, Johnson has minimized the actions of young offenders in Chicago, calling them “silly children”.

Data released by Wirepoints

showed that Mayor Brandon Johnson’s first month in office in Chicago was marked by a significant increase in crime in the city. According to the data, collected in a report by the Chicago police itself, between May 15 (Johnson’s inauguration date) and June 11 of this year, almost all serious crimes increased by 38% in the city compared to the same period last year. . Robberies, sexual abuse and shootings also registered significant increases. The negative highlight was the increase in car theft, which shot up 153% in one month of Johnson’s administration.

As shown by data from the Wirepointsthe numbers show that the policy of defunding the police and reducing crime defended by the mayor is not having any effect and is putting the safety of citizens at risk.

Under Democratic Mayor Kenney since 2016, the city of Philadelphia reached 500 homicides in 2022, and almost 1,800 people were shot and survived. Gun violence in the city remained at record levels for the third consecutive year. The police recorded 499 homicides in 2020 and 562 homicides in 2021.

The violence has generated concern and indignation among residents of both cities, who see crime, drugs and public safety as one of the biggest local problems. Local GOP politicians and critics blame progressive measures by mayors and Democratic district attorneys for the chaotic situation and call for tougher measures to crack down on crime in cities. The mayors, in turn, have defended their policies and attribute the violence to a symptom of “inequality and social exclusion”.

Philadelphia’s district attorney is Larry Krasner, from the Democratic Party, who faced impeachment proceedings brought by state representatives from the Republican Party, who accused him of contributing to the increase in crime in the city.

Krasner, who, according to information from the American newspaper The New York Postreportedly received funding during his campaigns for office from a foundation linked to billionaire George Soros, is known for his progressive policies, which involve not indicting individuals accused of crimes of robbery or theft considered to be “minor”.

In the impeachment request, Republicans alleged that the prosecutor had committed “bad behavior in office” and asked that he be tried by the state Senate. Krasner denied the allegations at the time and said he was being “the target of political persecution.” The prosecutor’s impeachment request was blocked by a decision by a local court that considered it “unfounded”.

The current prosecutor for Cook County, where the city of Chicago is located, is Kim Foxx, from the Democratic Party. According to the New York PostFoxx’s campaign for office in 2016 and 2020 also received donations sent by George Soros through progressive institutions.

Foxx is known for her advocacy of progressive policies and for announcing in 2017 that prosecutors in her county would no longer request pretrial detention for individuals accused of crimes considered “nonviolent” and “low severity” in local courts.