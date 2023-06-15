People in their twenties and thirties who are forced to still live at home or in rooms with their parents are losing out on their happiness, according to Aegon’s housing emergency survey. They postpone important steps in their lives because they cannot find a suitable home. Floor (31) and Yoep (33) also still live with their parents for this reason. “It seems like we’ll never see our dream come true.”

