“Rewarding and identifying young people under 30 in the world of politics is important, because it is not just a matter of guaranteeing an ordinary flow of the ruling class, we are not in a phase in which we need to ensure a physiological turnover: how far behind are we as a country in terms of valorising and supporting the new generations is proportional to the difficulty we have in facing the challenges of our time”. This was stated by the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri during the event at the Link University in Rome in which the 60 young promises of Italian politics were awarded. The event is promoted by the ‘La Giovane Roma’ association in collaboration with the ‘Politica’ magazine. The selected young people, all under 30, have already distinguished themselves within the country’s main institutions, both at a national and local level.

“Young people are the resource that allows us to think about today’s solutions. We need a qualitative leap in politics in valuing young people to face a time in which things are very different from before. You can’t do without the vision and courage that only those who are younger can have. – concluded Gualtieri – Finally, and we are also doing it with the city of Rome, it is about seeing young people as a resource. We have taken over a city that sent young people away, we want a city that attracts them because it is vibrant, creative, where young people can do business and have places and spaces”.