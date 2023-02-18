Two youngsters were decisive for Flamengo to take the lead in the Carioca Championship. This Saturday (18), Rubro-Negro defeated Resende by 2-0, in a delayed match for the seventh round of the competition. Midfielder Matheus Gonçalves, 17, and striker André Luiz, 20, scored at Estádio Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda (RJ).

The team commanded by Vítor Pereira continues to lead the Guanabara Cup, the first phase of the State, with 20 points, four more than Botafogo, in second place – the first four will go to the semifinals. Gigante do Vale, with four points, remains in the 11th and penultimate position, two ahead of last-placed Boavista, who would be being relegated to the second division in Rio at the moment.

Thinking about the first game of the Recopa Sudamericana, this Tuesday (21), at 21:30 (Brasília time), in Quito (Ecuador), against Independiente del Valle, Flamengo went to the field with an alternative formation, mixing reserves and under-20 athletes. Of the usual starters, only Matheuzinho was listed, while Rodrigo Caio got another chance with Vítor Pereira. The defender has recovered from a left knee injury that kept him sidelined for six months and played his second game of the season.

Despite controlling the offensive actions since the beginning of the match, Rubro-Negro only opened the scoring in the 30th minute of the second half, with Matheus Gonçalves. The midfielder dominated at the entrance to the area on the left and kicked. Goalkeeper Jefferson Luís palmed it weakly and the ball went in. Three minutes later, André Luiz received another striker Matheusão ​​in the area, dribbled past the Resende archer and closed the scoring in Volta Redonda.

Hulk saves and ranks the Rooster in Mineiro

Atlético-MG also spared the starters against Patrocinense, at Independência, in Belo Horizonte, for the sixth round of the Campeonato Mineiro, but I need the main players to win by 2-1.

Alvinegro took the lead in the 23rd minute of the first stage, with striker Eduardo Vargas. At 30, defender Réver, against, equaled for Patrocinense. The duel was heading for a 1-1 draw when Hulk, who came off the bench in the 25th minute of the second half, was decisive. In addition, at 54 minutes, the number 7 scored the winning goal for Atlético.

Galo was 16 points, at the top of Group A, opening seven for Athletic, in second place, with six points still up for grabs in the first phase. Patrocinense, with three points, is third in Group B, one point behind vice-leader Caldense – América-MG tops the group, with 14 points. The winners of the three groups go to the semi-finals, in addition to the best second among them.

Atlético’s focus is now on their Libertadores debut. This Wednesday (22), at 21:30, Alvinegro faces Carabobo at the Olympic Stadium of the Central University of Venezuela, in the capital Caracas, in the first leg of the confrontation for the second preliminary phase of the South American competition.

Grêmio draws and loses 100% in Gaucho

Grêmio was another to play this Saturday full of reserves and youngsters. Tricolor did not start from scratch when visiting São Luiz at Estádio 19 de Outubro, in Ijuí (RS), for the eighth round of the Campeonato Gaúcho. The match marked the debuts of lateral João Pedro and midfielder Vina, reinforcements that had not yet gone to the field in 2023.

Despite having lost 100% of success, Renato Portaluppi’s team remains comfortable at the top of the State, with 22 points, six ahead of vice-leader Internacional. Rubro, with seven points, is in tenth place, with two points ahead of Aimoré, 11th placed and first team in the relegation zone.