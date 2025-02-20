02/20/2025



Updated at 10:47 p.m.





The reprehensible behaviors and the alleged abuses, and even sexual aggressions, by Juan Carlos Monedero to young people from Podemos were an open secret. It ceased to be Wednesday, when ABC revealed the audio of Sergio Gregori, one of the founders of the television of Pablo IglesiasChannel Red, which precipitated that the existence of at least two complaints in the party was uncovered.

The truth is that there is an important number of alleged victims of purse, but almost all of them did not want to report. Some for fear of being pointed out; others, not to complicate life. This newspaper has had access to a WhatsApp conversation that had the feminist militant in April 2023 Raque Ogandowho had collaborated with Podemos, and one of the alleged victims of the founder of the party. This is the young woman who described, without giving her name, the “sexual harassment” to which she would have subjected her purse, with hugs without her consent and calls at 3 in the morning.

«I am finding out many things that They disappoint me a lotas Irene knows and Paul certainly, ”the young woman wrote on April 18 of the aforementioned year. He obviously referred to the Eurodiputada of Podemos and former minister of equality, Irene Monteroand the former government president, Pablo Iglesias. “Of course they know it,” replied the feminist militant. “That is what fucks me,” said the alleged victim of purse, to which her interlocutor replied “everyone knows, for what I am seeing.”

Four days later, on April 22, 2023, both feminist militants maintain another conversation by Whastapp on the same matter, the alleged sexual abuses in the space of Podemos. They comment that there was a movement of women who wanted to “denounce slug editors.” Then, the alleged victim of wallet harassment said: «And I suggested that Monedero also I should have its momento», Referring to the complaints about sexual harassment that began in the film industry in the United States and affected dozens of directors, producers and actors.









“What disappoints me most”

“Let it be done from Podemos would seem great, but for what I have seen they look elsewhere, which is what disappoints me most.” This young woman added that «aunts of Podemos have said that they are false complaints. So it’s like … fuck, aunts ». “Irene knows it perfectly, and see that I admire her,” he said.

Another source of that media environment of Podemos has assured this newspaper that Irene Montero was in favor of “uncovering” a purse, but “Pablo Iglesias no”, always according to his version. This young woman adds that some companions They organized a WhatsApp group to encourage the victims to report, but without success. “Some were their students from countries like Venezuela or Colombia and they had gone,” he adds.











Click to read the messages



ABC











Just before the aforementioned messages, both interlocutors speak of the Union of Journalists of Madrid (SPM), whose general secretary is precisely Sergio Gregori, one of the founders of Canal Red, the television of Pablo Iglesias, and the author of the audio that ABC revealed on Wednesday and uncovered the Monedero case: «One of the things that Sergio and Eli have proposed is to create commissions that investigate cases of sexual abuse in The writings and in channels. And they have in mind uncovering purse ».

The founder of Podemos was a fundamental element of the media apparatus of the party, with their own programs in the channels that exploded, where it coincided with many young militants or party supporters who collaborated in these programs. Precisely this Thursday ‘public’ announced that it canceled the collaboration of Monedero, a newspaper from whose facilities the programs of Podemos were issued before the creation of Channel Red.

Also this Thursday, but a few hours earlier, we can acknowledged that they knew cases of alleged abuse of Juan Carlos Monedero at least since September 2023. Official formation sources headed by Ione Belarra explained they explained to EP that they received an email with a testimony about a testimony about purse behaviors that They could become sexual violence and where it was requested that it be acted internally. In this email a series of behaviors were indicated as touching. Official sources of the party, claimed to have acted “from the first minute” at the time they had knowledge of complaints against the political scientist: “The priority of the organization has been at all times to fulfill its obligation to be a safe space for all women , in addition to recognizing those who have offered their testimony and respecting their decisions ».

Guarantees commission

The purple formation would have activated the procedure by transferring that letter to the guarantees commission, which offered the complainant “a confidential and safe way to” provide concrete testimonies of the facts, although she specifies that “He didn’t get an answer” to that communication studied up to twice. On the same dates, several members of the Directorate of Podemos received another testimony of a woman victim of sexual violence by Monedero who “expressly” requested an internal performance for Monedero to stop participating in the acts of the organization.

In this way, they have pointed out that we can acted and stopped summoning the activities of the party to Cardero, which since 2015 was not held in the direction and that in May 2023 he had abandoned the Republic and Democracy Institute, says Europa Press.

This contrasts with the reaction of Ione Belarra on Wednesday to the exclusive ABC. He said his party “has worked a lot” to be “a safe space,” but did not mention the existence of any complaint. In addition, the purse himself denies performances by his party.

The news of these internal complaints advanced it, ‘eldiaro.es’, which previously contacted the political scientist. He held purse that his departure from the Foundation was in May 2023, not in September after the complaint, and that he did it for “political reasons.” He also claimed to ignore the existence of complaints against him in the party, neither formal nor verbal, said the aforementioned medium. In addition, he said that “in fact, I have continued to participate in acts throughout Spain.”