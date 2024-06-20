On the other hand, it is said that Facebook has lost strength as a source of news, falling from 36% in 2014 to 26% in 2024. Instead, there is a growing dependence on video and messaging platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp. TikTokdespite being relatively new, has positioned itself almost at the level of Twitter for consuming news (8% versus 11%).

In Mexico, traditional media such as TV and print are in decline (39% and 18% respectively), while social networks and online media dominate information consumption. Facebook has fallen 6% compared to 2023, reaching 50%. YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter They have also experienced declines. TikTok takes the gold, occupying fourth place among the main social networks for information with 18%, an increase of 3% compared to 2023, being the platform with the greatest growth.

The report also highlights that 75% of Mexicans consume news through smartphones, 51% use computers and 33% use tablets. However, only 35% of the population trusts the news, a decrease from 50% in 2019, attributed to presidential speech critical of the media and journalists. In the end, traditional media may become more and more displaced.

Via: Digital News Report

Author’s note: I still use YouTube for news, but I also understand that it is a matter of my generation, so it is understandable that Tiktok is today’s thing. We will have to wait and see what new media are growing in the world.