Mazatlan.- As suspects to commit the crime of vehicle theftelements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat detained two youths neighbors of the independence colony.

The arrested are Juan Pablo “N” and Elijah Misael “N”, 18 and 19 years old respectively.

The detention in flagrante delicto was given after a report that alerted municipal police who carried out preventive tours through the streets of the Colonia Toledo CorroIn Mazatlan.

Upon reaching the point described in the complaint, the agents were approached by a man who reported that his motorcycle it was not already a few meters it was pushed by two individuals.

The policemen caught up with those indicated and told them the report made against them.

An inspection was carried out on their persons, finding nothing, and then the agents checked the motorcycle, which the pair of boys were supposedly pushing towards a fuel station.

At that moment came the reporting, who recognized the vehicle as his property and signaled to the two young men to take the motorcycle in apparent robbery.