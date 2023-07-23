Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/23/2023 – 5:20 am Share

Brutal massacre in Rio completes 30 years. To DW, author of the book analyzes narratives of the murder of eight boys, which occurred in a context in which poor people and “thieves”, even if minors, are never seen as victims. A massacre shocked Brazil 30 years ago. On the night of July 23, 1993, in the vicinity of the Candelária Church, in downtown Rio de Janeiro, eight young people between the ages of 11 and 19 were brutally murdered – six of them were minors. They were part of a group, mostly teenagers, of homeless people who slept in the vicinity of the church. Later, investigations proved that the shots were fired by militiamen.

Three decades later, such homicides have become uncommon in the press. “We hardly hear about the slaughter of minors anymore, as it was in the 1990s and early 2000s, but minors continue to die every day in communities or on the streets of Rio de Janeiro”, points out journalist Danielle Brasiliense, a professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and at the Fluminense Federal University (UFF), where she coordinates the Media and Violence Observatory.

A doctor in communication and culture from the Université Saint Quentin de Ivelines, in Versailles, France, she is the author of the book A Chacina da Candelária and the narrative memories of O Globo and, more recently, of The media, the perverse and the taste of violence – in which there is a text about the recent massacres in schools.

Brasiliense began studying the subject in 2005, in his master’s research. In an interview with DW Brasil, the journalist says that she sought to understand the narrative memory of these murdered minors, treated as “social garbage” by society and who, according to her, were not seen as victims of brutality after the massacre.

DW Brasil: How did your interest in studying the topic arise?

Danielle Brasiliense: The research [de mestrado, realizado entre 2005 e 2006] took shape when I studied, still as an undergraduate, for the monograph, the newspaper coverage of the bus 174 hijacking [ocorrido no Rio, em junho de 2000]which was starred by a survivor of the Candelária slaughter [o jovem Sandro do Nascimento]. From the observation of the newspapers’ approaches to the young Sandro, classified as “a monster, bloodthirsty and cold”, as O Globo highlighted at the time, I had the idea of ​​thinking about the memory of those minors from Candelária. The interest was to understand how their image was built between 1992, when they appeared in the press as “street children”, going through the moment of the slaughter and then the years that followed. The objective was to understand the narrative memory about these minors, who robbed businesses in the center of Rio and who, therefore, were treated as social garbage and, in the minds of many, should be expelled from that place, as they disturbed the order, not only of the right to safety of the people who passed by, but the very idea of ​​social order.

Do you see a change in the approach and posture of the press narrative when there is coverage of violence of this type or minors in street situations?

You see, we almost no longer hear about the slaughter of minors as it was in the 1990s and early 2000s, but minors continue to die on a daily basis in communities or on the streets of Rio de Janeiro. Even for crimes committed by police officers or former police officers, the militia, as we call it today, and as was the case with the massacre. The 1990s were the protagonists of a very specific moment in the history of the press in Brazil, which was nothing more than a “squeeze that comes out blood” paper. Urban violence and its spectacularization were in vogue, which led newspapers to earn a lot of money at the time with these themes that aroused curiosity and popular interest. So were the bloody reports about the war on drugs, which plastered rifles and dead people on the front pages of newspapers every day. That still exists, yes, in a way, but I think that today there is a greater awareness of what a poor and black child is on the streets of the city. They are still called pickpockets, people still shout “catch, thief”, we see children and teenagers often being beaten by the police or the population, but the newspapers are behaving better. There was a lot of discussion on this issue, a lot of struggle led by NGOs and communities. So I believe in my Alice world [diz ela, rindo, aludindo à protagonista de Alice no país das maravilhas, livro de Lewis Carroll], that today we also have more information and informed people to understand the complexity of the reality of such an unequal country. Newspapers don’t treat children and communities like they did back then. Have we evolved? I prefer to believe so, even though sometimes I see forces contrary to this.

In what ways did the narratives presented by the media in 1993 contribute to creating an image of the massacre in the general public?

What I show in the book is that the event of the Candelária massacre, at the time when street children were murdered, they did not become victims of brutality, even though it was a brutal event that shocked the population, with international repercussions. Perhaps, if it weren’t for the claims of people who helped those minors and the NGOs that attracted the attention of the press with their calls for justice, this event would not be known, it would be trivialized and normalized, as it happened and happens in our history so many times.

The reports didn’t bother to create an empathy with the victims, then?

The press was also interested in selling that massacre. It was a story that appealed to its audience: several children killed at the same time in the dead of night in front of a church… If that doesn’t sound like an Allan Poe story [escritor americano conhecido por criar textos macabros], a more than bizarre event… What else could it be? Yes, our harsh and crude reality… Unfortunately, told as a detective story, in which poor people, thieves, even minors, should never be treated as victims of something.