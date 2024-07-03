Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/07/2024 – 13:10

Two young men were found dead inside a car in Itaguaí, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro. It is suspected that they suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning (exhaust gas), as no signs of violence were identified. The case is being investigated by the Civil Police.

The bodies were found by the Military Police on Monday night, the 1st. The victims were identified as Júlia Santos de Oliveira, 17, and João Pedro Ramos das Neves, 20.

The examination was carried out on site and the bodies were sent to the Forensic Medical Institute (IML) for examination.

The vehicle’s windows were closed, which reinforces the suspicion of carbon monoxide poisoning, which has no color or smell. Highly toxic, the gas is generated by engine combustion and expelled through car exhaust pipes.

Another similar case occurred at the end of last year in Santa Catarina, when four young people died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside a BMW. According to the investigation, the vehicle’s exhaust had undergone modifications.