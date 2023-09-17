A video has caused great commotion in the United States that has taken the Internet by storm and that shows two young people who run over with their car, apparently premeditated, a cyclist who was traveling on a road in Las Vegas.

In the video you can hear the moment in which the driver of the vehicle tells the other young man to record what is going to happen. The laughter of the young people was also captured when they see the cyclist in the distance.

The vehicle is then seen heading directly towards the man on a bicycle and hitting him from behind.

Although the video lasts only 17 seconds and the images of the following minutes are unknown, it is possible to observe that The young people in the car do not stop and, on the contrary, record the man from a distance after hitting him with their car.

🇺🇸 | This video is going viral right now in the US. In it you can see a pair of teenagers premeditated and consensually running over a cyclist, allegedly in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/48m35iODp3 — ʜᴇʀQʟᴇs (@herqles_es) September 16, 2023

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, The events occurred on August 14 at around 6 in the morning near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway, in northwest Las Vegas, United States.

Official information indicates that the subject hit while riding his bicycle was Andreas Probst, a 64-year-old police chief. The retiree served in the security forces in Bell, California, for 35 years.

The cited newspaper points out that Probst was taken to the hospital after being hit by the Hyundai Elantra vehicle but he died at University Medical Center due to the severity of his injuries.

🇺🇲 | UPDATE: The 64-year-old cyclist killed by two 17-year-olds for “fun” was a retired police chief, Andreas Probst, who spent 35 years in law enforcement. Probst’s daughter, Taylor Probst, received an alert from her father’s Apple Watch stating that… pic.twitter.com/rTkKzctpZ9 — World Alert (@AlertaMundial2) September 16, 2023

According to his family, Probst went out every morning on his bicycle to exercise. That day, says the Las Vegas Review Journal, His daughter received an alert from the Apple Watch indicating that her father had fallen and immediately drove in their car to look for the man.

Upon arrival, the daughter and wife of the former police chief were informed of Probst’s transfer to the hospital and, after four hours waiting for information on his health, they were informed of his death.

“Being near him was like being next to a ray of sunshine. He was always laughing, always smiling, offering you support, life advice and professional advice,” one of his sons told the cited newspaper.

This is retired Police Chief Andreas Probst, the victim of a Las Vegas hit and run while on a routine bike ride. He leaves behind his wife of 35 years and two children. Where is the ADL, FBI, and DOJ when it comes to actual hate crimes? pic.twitter.com/woguXe8H7P — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) September 16, 2023

Despite the escape, the Police Department arrested the 17-year-old boy who was driving the vehicle and, after the videos spread on social networks, the police will charge him with intentional homicide.

Furthermore, on September 10, the Las Vegas community paid tribute to him with bicycles and flowers. A bicycle was also installed in his honor at the place where he died.

A Ghost Bike memorial is now in place in the northwest valley to honor Andreas Probst. The 64-year-old cyclist was killed in a hit and run crash police later deemed intentional. The 17-year-old driver now faces a murder charge. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/CjJRP64qKA — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) September 8, 2023

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME