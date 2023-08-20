The far-right Javier Milei, candidate for president of Argentina, has held a monthly draw for his salary as a deputy since he took office in 2021. In early August, days before the primary elections in which the ultra-liberal economist established himself as the most voted, more than 2.7 million people registered online to try to earn that salary of 702,000 pesos, about 1,920 dollars (1,850 euros). This populist measure made him known to a large audience and, in turn, in the midst of the umpteenth economic crisis, it has been the fuel he was looking for to stir up citizen outrage against a political class of which he does not feel part despite be a legislator He obtained 30% of the vote, two percentage points more than the center-right coalition Juntos por el Cambio (JxC), led by Patricia Bullrich, and three more than the ruling Peronism, whose candidate, Sergio Massa, is also Minister of Economy.

Of the 7.1 million votes Milei received, many came from poor and lower-middle-class neighborhoods across the country, the hardest hit by inflation that devours wages. Prices have increased 113% in the last year; the salaries of unregistered workers, 82%. Milei promises a severe cut in public spending — even greater than that required by the International Monetary Fund — that will shrink a welfare state that provides pensions, free public education and health, and state aid to the most disadvantaged. In order not to scare voters, the far-right candidate sells —without explaining how— that the cost will be paid by a political class that he calls “parasitic, stupid (thief) and useless.”

“They earn a lot and we nothing”

Lucas, 27, and Jacqueline, 24, reached Milei through that raffle and on August 13 they voted for him. They reside in Villa Lugano, one of the neighborhoods in the impoverished south of Buenos Aires. Milei got twice as many votes here than in the more affluent northern neighborhoods of the city, where six out of ten voters opted for the traditional right-wing Together for Change (JxC). “I became interested in Milei when he said that he was going to donate his salary. I signed up and it didn’t touch me, but that’s when I started listening to it and seeing the salaries of the deputies. They earn a lot and we don’t, ”says Lucas, who prefers not to give his last name, like most of those interviewed about his political preferences.

Lucas and Jacqueline spend six hours a day watching the traffic in Buenos Aires to count how many vehicles go by and what type they are. They work without a contract for a company outsourced by the municipal government and earn about 50,000 pesos (138 dollars). Their two jobs, added together, are barely enough to buy food and even less new clothes or shoes. They say they are tired of seeing how politicians “fight among themselves and do nothing” to improve the situation. “The pesos are not worth anything,” criticizes Lucas.

The Argentine peso devalued 18% on post-election Monday and accumulates a depreciation of 50% in 2023. The official exchange rate is 365 pesos per dollar, but on the street the US currency is sold for more than double: 720 pesos . In the midst of the uncertainty, businesses, the construction sector, the real estate market and service stations, among others, have rushed to raise prices.

The unbridled fall of the peso and inflation have given wings to Milei’s star promise, dollarization. Many economists warn that it is unfeasible, among other reasons because the central bank does not have sufficient reserves and because it would lose a valuable monetary policy tool in the face of crises such as the one caused by the last drought. But the far-right candidate maintains it. He is aware that Argentine society thinks in dollars even though it earns in pesos and that the only government in the 40 years of democracy that won the battle against inflation was that of the neoliberal president Carlos Menem, who imposed a convertibility law that tied the value from the peso to the dollar. No Argentine has forgotten the corralito crisis of 2001-2002 that triggered that economic policy, with record poverty and unemployment rates, but some nostalgically remember that time with a strong peso that allowed them to travel abroad and buy imported goods.

Eloy, a transporter, voted for the presidential candidate Javier Milei, lives in the Lugano neighborhood, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on August 16, 2023. ENRIQUE GARCIA MEDINA

“I want Milei to dollarize so that there is no more inflation,” says Eloy Rojas, 33, the father of two children, a few meters from the Villa Lugano station, which connects Buenos Aires with its southern periphery. Born in Bolivia, he came to Buenos Aires as a baby and now has dual citizenship. “A year ago I went to Bolivia and prices remain almost the same, but here everything increases, increases, increases. We need a change, this is no more, ”he says.

and. Eloy has been working as a transporter for a few months, after closing a greengrocer that he maintained for eight years: “I worked from four in the morning until ten, ten thirty at night and I couldn’t make it.”

abstention record

Next to him, another neighbor makes tortillas in an old oil drum turned into a grill. He listens in silence for a while before exploding: “Milei scares me, she’ll leave us with nothing.” He fears losing the meager disability pension that he receives, of 40,000 pesos (about $110), but even so he did not go to vote because no political party convinces him. More than eleven million people did like him, 31% of the electorate, a record number of abstentions for primary elections since they were implemented, in 2011. Milei’s main rivals, the conservative Patricia Bullrich and the Peronist Sergio Massa, seek to convene to that electorate in view of the general elections on October 22. The alliances they represent — the opposition Juntos por el Cambio and the pro-government Union for the Homeland — were two and three points away, respectively, from Milei.

The political scientist Javier Caches believes that it is an insufficient interpretation to attribute the triumph of the extreme right to the discontent accumulated by ten years of economic stagnation and by the failure of two governments of different sign, the one led by the conservative Mauricio Macri between 2015 and 2019 and that of his successor, the Peronist Alberto Fernández, from then to the present. “It does not explain why that angry vote is capitalized by Milei and not by other emerging companies, such as [el líder social] Juan Grabois”, he says.

Milei is part of a global phenomenon linked to figures such as Donald Trump in the United States, Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, José Antonio Kast in Chile, Santiago Abascal in Spain and Giorgia Meloni in Italy, among others. They look alike, but each scenario has its particularities. While Trump, Abascal and Meloni focus their attacks on immigrants, the Argentine candidate directs his darts towards the State and Kirchnerism.

anti-progressive online culture

Milei’s rise has been fueled by an anti-progressive online culture, in clear dispute with feminist movements. The Internet was the fertile ground where she first rooted her seed. During the pandemic, it grew up among young men, dissatisfied with the sanitary restrictions and attracted by its meritocratic discourse, in favor of the free carrying of arms and contrary to gender policies. “I am not going to apologize for having a penis”, is one of the controversial phrases pronounced by a candidate who is not opposed to the sale of organs and who has anticipated that if he becomes president he will close the Ministry for Women, the Ministry of Education , Health, Science and Social Development, among others.

Maria Elena, retired, voted for the presidential candidate Javier Milei, lives in the neighborhood of Lugano, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on August 16, 2023. ENRIQUE GARCIA MEDINA

In less than three years, Milei has branched out to all walks of life, ages, and genders. She won in 16 of the country’s 24 provinces. María Elena, a 61-year-old retiree, met him through her grandchildren and voted for him because he is the only hope she sees so that her children “do not leave the country”; Gabriela, also retired, responds that she transmits an optimism for the future that she lacks now: “I don’t want a defeated country, I don’t want a sad country, I don’t want a country where everything has been sold. Our country is rich and I want to see it that way.”

“Miilei voters do not share the same program, it is an identity under construction. They are united by anger and the hope of a change”, sums up the researcher Valeria Brusco, a member of the Red de Politólogas. Brusco, who has followed Milei’s growth since 2021, points out that unlike the collective solution proposed by the left, the extreme right emphasizes individualistic solutions: “I take care of my house, my food and that they don’t break in.”

In the Libertad Avanza formula, Milei has Victoria Villarruel as her vice-presidential candidate, a denier of the crimes against humanity perpetrated by the Argentine dictatorship for which more than 1,100 repressors have been convicted and a supporter of repealing the legalization of abortion, one of the most recent conquests of feminism in Argentina. “The rebellion turned to the right, as she wrote [Pablo] Stefanoni, but we trusted a lot in the democratic antibodies of Argentina, we thought that any hint of an authoritarian project was an impassable red line”, says Caches.

There are two and a half months left for the general elections on October 22. If no candidate gets more than 45% of the votes or at least 40% and a ten point difference over the second, there will be a second round between the two most voted on November 19. Milei’s irruption has been an earthquake that has cracked Argentina’s two-party system. It has also forced the defeated candidates to change the strategies in order to face an ultra-right that is stronger than they thought.