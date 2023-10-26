For over “half of Italian teenagers internet is the main source of information on the topic of sexuality, while for 12% they are friends. Poor and inaccurate sexual education can have repercussions on future reproductive health. For this reason, the involvement of schools can be considered an investment against the current decline in births”. alarm that comes from the research of the Italian Society of Human Reproduction (Siru), presented this morning in Rome, on the occasion of the fifth Siru Lazio regional congress. The event was an opportunity to relaunch the Siru training project in schools which aims to transform children into ‘fertility tutors’, so that they in turn become a source of knowledge for their peers.

“Although apparently more uninhibited, young people today know very little about their sexuality and how this may then affect their future reproductive health. – states the gynecologist Maria Giuseppina Picconeri, member of the Siru board of directors -. For this reason, Siru has been committed for years to addressing training and information on reproductive health in adolescents, in order to prevent lifestyles and habits correlated to the onset of pathologies of the reproductive system in adolescence which then, in adulthood, can lead to conditions of hypofertility or sterilitycompromising a couple’s parental plan.”

The methodology on which Siru’s school training project is based is very innovative: students learn actively, becoming ‘young trainers’ themselves for their friends. “Students share their knowledge, experiences and skills with their peers so that each student has the opportunity to teach and learn from others, which fosters critical thinking, collaboration and personal responsibility – explains Giovanni Ruvolo, specialist from the Center for Reproductive Biology of Palermo – This approach promotes the active participation of students rather than being passive recipients of information, becoming points of reference among peers on topics and knowledge that young people usually acquire from the internet or through the exchange of information, often distorted, between peers”. It is no longer a question of countering word of mouth among young people, but of making its contents correct, accurate and reliable.

“The final objective will be to have informed and sensitized the students of the schools involved on reproductive health issues, as well as to have trained ‘opinion leaders’ who also in contexts external to the school (parish, groups, usual meeting places) can provide truthful and safe information in the field of reproductive health”, specifies Pietro Salacone, Siru Lazio coordinator.

“It can be considered an investment for the future of Italy – highlights Picconeri -. The project, in fact, also intends to contribute to addressing the issue of the birth rate decline which, in Italy, is now a structural problem that is causing a dangerous reduction in the population. Greater and early awareness of fertility risk factors, which begin to accumulate from an early age, can help significantly reduce future infertility and, consequently, counteract the dramatic decline in births.”