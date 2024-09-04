This Wednesday, More than 100 young students They made a symbolic closure of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), in Mexico City, demanding a reform of the judiciary and denouncing the illegal work stoppage by his ministers.

They denounced that despite the fact that yesterday there were 31 mobilizations registered in all the entities of the republic (except in the capital), and in which more than 20,000 young people and students participated, the national media did not provide coverage, in addition, They questioned the legitimacy of the movements opposed to the reformThey insist on the importance of the media reporting objectively and truthfully.

The young people present affirmed that the judiciary should serve the marginalized and not economic interests. They also criticized complicity and corruption in the judicial system, calling for a transformation of justice in Mexico.

Finally, they invited all young people who support greater democracy and a change in the judiciary to join the concentration in front of the Supreme Court Thursday, September 5th at 12:00 p.m.. They urge people to use the hashtag #ReformaJudicialYA to support the cause on social media and to follow the live broadcasts.

Young people spoke to the media. Photo: Special

The SCJN was symbolically closed. Photo: Special

