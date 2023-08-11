The loss of purchasing power of young people —20.6% of those who work are at risk of poverty or social exclusion— and the uninterrupted rise in housing prices —the average rent represents more than 80% of the average salary of a young man—make it almost impossible for Spanish youth to become independent. This is reflected by the Emancipation Observatory of the Youth Council of Spain (CJE) in his Balance sheet for the second half of 2022presented this Friday, which concludes that the percentage of young people who lived outside the family home was 15.9%, half the average for the European Union (31.9%). Thus, the average age of independence stands at 30.3 years, the age range of a young person is 18 to 30 years, according to the CJE; although for the EU it reaches 34. The figure, which is established above thirty for the first time, is the highest since the report began to be published two decades ago. “We have found something unusual this year since data has been available. Young people are no longer emancipated, they do so when they stop being so”, pointed out Andrea González Henry, president of the CJE. What is summarized in an “older emancipated population.”

Esteban Pérez is 26 years old and lives in Dos Hermanas, in Seville, with his family. He wants to leave the nest, because “it is a fundamental step that must be taken to develop and advance”, but, for the moment, he cannot. In the past he has lived, sharing a flat, in Barcelona and Madrid. They are the most expensive cities in Spain —sharing a flat in Barcelona costs an average of 575 euros per month; in the capital, 527, according to the most recent report from Fotocasa—, but then he had salaries that allowed him. For Juan Antonio Báez, vice president and head of socioeconomics at the CJE, another increasingly common phenomenon in Spain has been added: youth mobility. “Young people who are emancipated have had to move from province to province. Only 10% of those who leave home reside in the same province”. Pérez now has no job. Yes savings, but they do not give him to live emancipated. For this reason, a few months ago he opted to register as a subsidized housing claimant (VPO) in his municipality, to in the future enter to live in a subsidized housing neighborhood that is still under construction, Entrenúcleos, in Dos Hermanas. . “Since they are financed by the administrations, they are more affordable than free housing”, he justifies.

In any case, having a job does not guarantee being able to access a home on your own, either through purchase or rent. Despite the fact that the average salary of young people increased by 4.6%, reaching 13,079.19 euros net per year (or 1,089.93 euros net per month), the cost of rental housing increased by 7, 55% in the second half of 2022. At that time, the average rent for a home stood at 912 euros, according to the report. In other words, a young working person would have to allocate 83.7% of her salary to cover the rent alone. Adding to this the 141 euros on average that the supplies and services of a home (such as water, electricity or gas) cost, the total would amount to 1,053 euros per month, which would represent 96.6% of his salary. In other words, you would only have 36.93 euros for food, clothing and leisure.

In 2023, the outlook is even worse. Being able to pay the full rent for a house has become a luxury and many young people are forced to share a flat. Although it is a more affordable option, the price of the rooms has skyrocketed and is almost as much as what it cost to rent an entire house just a few years ago. The average cost of renting a room at the end of 2022 was 282.19 euros. Today it costs, on average, 440 euros per month, according to the latest study by Fotocasa. Last year, paying that rent represented 25.9% of the average salary of young people. This 2023, 40%, above the 30% established by European control bodies. The average financial effort —the part of the salary that the citizen allocates to paying for the house— has increased by 66.2% since 2015, as indicated by the real estate portal.

“They called me, I went to see the flats, and in principle I took it. I have paid a reservation of 3,300 euros and, apart, 10% of the value of the house. I say in principle because when the apartment is ready, which will be at the end of 2025, I will have to have a job with an indefinite contract, a fixed salary and certain accumulated savings to be granted a mortgage. Difficult. But if they don’t grant it to me, at least that money will be returned to me. If it weren’t for this opportunity, I would see becoming independent light years away”, explains Pérez, who studied Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Documentary and Transmedia Journalistic Reporting. “I would need job stability, and that is very complicated being a journalist. In the end, perhaps I have to stop working on what I have studied”, laments the boy, who is unemployed, like 22.2% of young Spaniards.

In addition to all this, both for Pérez and for many other young people, the option of requesting a mortgage is ruled out. The average initial fee to acquire a home was 49,852.20 euros at the end of 2022, which was equivalent to 3.8 full years of salary for someone under 30 years of age. And for those young workers who managed to access one, the average initial monthly fee amounted to 661.33 euros, which represents 60.7% of the average salary of an employee under 30 years of age.

The myth of meritocracy

Like most of his generation, Pérez has grown up hearing a myth: that more training and hard work would translate into greater economic stability and, therefore, guarantee decent housing. That young people could enjoy certain comforts if they tried hard enough. “It is the false myth of meritocracy”, defines Juan Antonio Báez, vice president of the CJE, who argues: “We were promised that with a degree, a master’s degree and a doctorate we would have a job according to our academic training that would allow us to have a life wonderful. Nothing is further from reality. What this discourse has created is a serious problem of overqualification and a tremendous unwanted bias”.

In the period analysed, 42.6% of people under 30 years of age with higher education who worked did so in a position that required less training than they had. And almost half of the young people employed part-time did so involuntarily. “And this is our fault, as they say?” Baez wonders. “No, this is a consequence of the lack of political action. Although the Labor Reform and the increase in the Minimum Interprofessional Wage have improved the situation, a State pact is necessary, a real alliance between the population and the public and private sectors to improve the situation of housing and employment in Spain”, he affirms. . The vice president of the CJE also points to this pact as a necessary measure to improve the situation: “We need to stop treating housing as a market good and use it as a real good. We are tired of young people being used to say that we are to blame for the situation we are experiencing”. The president of the CJE agrees with this, who emphasizes that young people are “underrepresented” in decision-making when it comes to making public policies.

In Spain, having higher education does not guarantee being able to become independent. In the second semester of 2022, only 22.9% of young people who had completed higher level professional training studies or university studies had managed to become emancipated. In fact, the emancipation rate between them and young people who do not continue their studies is similar.

But the problem of youth goes far beyond the general inability of young workers to become independent. In the second half of 2022, one in five employed people under 30 years of age was in a situation of poverty or at risk of social exclusion and, therefore, did not reach the minimum well-being thresholds. This not only creates material challenges for young people, but also has an impact on their mental health due to the uncertainty involved. Nuria, who has a degree in Political Science and Administration with a dozen honors, a master’s degree in Criminology and Criminal Execution with the best grade of the promotion and various specialization courses, but a job for which she charges 1,100 euros that does not allow him to emancipate himself in his city, Barcelona, ​​explains it: “I think what affects is this feeling that things are not going well, that the future is not what you expected, that the jobs are not working how do you want. And the uncertainty. Added to the fact that everything costs a lot of money, and the social pressure that young people feel to become independent and save at the same time”.

