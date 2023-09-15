Participants in the “Arabic Language Forum” platform, which hosted a number of academics and young people within the activities of the “International Government Communication Forum 2023”, called for enhancing the role of the Arabic language in the fields of technology and artificial intelligence research.

They also stressed the importance of her presence in art and entertainment.

They highlighted experiences and projects that employ them in creative ways, with the aim of increasing reliance on them in creating content directed to children and youth.

In the event organized by the “Arabic Language Youth Council” affiliated with the Arab Youth Center, entitled “A Dhaad Session Pronounced in the Youth’s Way,” eight young people presented their experiences with the Arabic language.

The author of the book “Glimpses into the Linguistic Connotations of the Names of Eastern Places in the Emirates,” Muhammad Al-Hassani, began the talk by pointing out that it is a mistake to reduce the Arabic language to grammar, morphology, and grammar, and that the most appropriate entry point for endearing the language of the dād and instilling it in the awareness of children and youth can come from creating purposeful content. And the fun.

Sarah Abdi discussed the role of interest in Arabic calligraphy and its aesthetics as a catalyst for communicating the Arabic language through art, while Fatima Al Ameri presented her experience that crystallized through the “Futtaim World” platform, which she founded with the aim of facilitating the Arabic language and integrating it with workshops for training in handicrafts and arts. Ammar Suso spoke about the Arabic language and the opportunities that artificial intelligence brings to serve it, and provided an explanation about some artificial intelligence applications that rely on the Arabic language.

Content creator and owner of the “In Classical” program, Amer Muhammad, said, “We can make the Arabic language attractive to the public by using it on social media by providing Arabic content of interest to the public, to break the stereotypical image that is formed about the language and assumes its difficulty while studying.”

Maysam Azzam shared her experience about creating Arabic entertainment content, and pointed out the positive impact of cartoon series content in instilling a love for the Arabic language and attracting an audience of children and adolescents to consume Arabic-speaking content.

Sarah Ahmed spoke about the Arabic comic story, and the importance of paying attention to the quality of the language in manga stories, which are preferred by children and adolescents and contribute to shaping their culture and love of the language. While Ahmed Rashdan stressed the value and impact of competitions and reviving competition between young age groups through the “Arab Reading Challenge” experience and its impact on increasing children and youth’s awareness of the aesthetics of the Arabic language and the cultural and cognitive richness that distinguishes it.