Mexico City.- Amid accusations of corruption in its operation, the Chamber of Deputies unanimously approved, with 473 votes in favor, the reform that elevates the Youth Building the Future program to constitutional status.

The changes, which are part of the 18 reforms of the so-called “Plan C”, add a paragraph to Article 123 of the Constitution to establish the obligation of the State to provide monthly financial support to young people who are unemployed and not pursuing any level of formal education.

According to the reform, which was referred to the Senate, this support will be equivalent to a current general minimum wage and will be given to young people between 18 and 29 years of age for a period of up to 12 months with the objective of training them for work in businesses, companies, workshops, stores and other economic units. Although the constitutional modifications were unanimously approved, during its discussion, opposition legislators demanded a review of the program, given the allegations of corruption that exist in its operation.

PRI member Carlos Eduardo Gutiérrez warned that Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro is insufficient to solve problems that young people face in the country, such as insecurity.

An example of this, he added, are the young people of Sinaloa, who today “are kidnapped by a failed rule of law” and the fact that in Mexico the main cause of death in this sector is murder. The deputy acknowledged that although the federal government has tried to mitigate the problems faced by young people through the program, it has failed to guarantee its correct implementation. He recalled that at the end of 2023, the federal strategy reported irregularities of more than 170 million pesos, derived from the use of ghost companies, the duplication of registers and the kickbacks that the beneficiaries have had to pay. “They asked the young people for kickbacks, money that was for them, this program, as I have said, has a future, but only if the flaws in its execution are corrected,” he said. The emecista Francisco Javier Farías criticized that the majority tries to recognize the young people, when a few weeks ago they closed the doors in their faces, when they were protesting against the judicial reform. She described the program as good, however, she demanded that the reform also consider the right of this group to receive support to start businesses, since depending on the Government is not correct. Farías also stressed the need to review the operation of the program, since there are reports that beneficiaries have to give “kickbacks” of up to 50 percent of their support to their tutors. “We are talking about corruption. We have to review that too, so that young people are not deprived of money,” she said. Abril Ferreyro, from the PAN, recognized the proposal to elevate the program Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro to constitutional status, however, she insisted that this falls short because it establishes support exclusively for young people who do not work and do not study. “There are many young students who make an effort to continue studying and support their families, it is them who we cannot stop supporting in these programs, since they make a great sacrifice to improve themselves and get ahead,” she said. In defending the reform, José Alejandro Aguilar, a member of the PT, said that the program is part of the intense social policy of the Government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. “With this measure we can say: scholarship recipients yes, hitmen no,” he said, accompanied by his fellow party members, who displayed a banner with the legend “Farewell President. Love is paid with love.” Morena member Azucena Arreola said that in addition to monthly financial support and training, the reform facilitates access to social security for young people between 18 and 29 years of age who are unemployed and who are not pursuing any level of formal education.