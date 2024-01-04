Nowadays it is quite common for all types of people to have their personal phone, that is thanks to the fact that smartphones are increasingly accessible, but like everything in life, there are always premium products that distinguish rich or classy people. average of those who do not have many resources, and that boils down to having an iPhone or Android. This leads us to an interesting study in which young people in today's era end up breaking up with their love interests solely because of the type of device they have.

Through videos on networks such as Instagram, surveys have been carried out on young people regarding how they would rate their potential partners, this ranges from how they dress, how tall they are or if they come from a family that has a certain type of reputation in terms of money. And among all the qualifications, one that has mattered a lot is having a cell phone. Manzana or other brands, implying that they consider those who do not buy the apple one slightly inferior.

Even some of the interviewees have mentioned that they would like to try to be courted by people even if they are “poor”, or at least that is what they mention, since people with a good or decent salary are considered those who have the latest model. of iPhone. And there is also a certain unwritten tradition, which indicates that every year people should switch to the current cell phone, something that not everyone does due to the high prices.

It is worth mentioning that people in some aspects are not so at the forefront of technology, thinking that brands like iPhone either starbucks They are giving them the highest standard in quality, when in reality they are the same or inferior compared to certain brands. For example, many cell phones Samsung that rub shoulders in prices with Manzanamostly for the sake of having a superior processor inside and not because they want to create some kind of status.

Via: Pipersandler

Editor's note: Definitely the current situation in social relationships is defined more by the amount of money people have, so it goes without saying that it will eventually get more complicated. In short, we will have to wait for a restart of life for there to be a new type of currency or appropriation of things.