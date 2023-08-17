Coincidentally, we recently found out that insuring a small, cheap car when you are young is really outrageously expensive. And by that we mean really extremely expensive, you will soon lose 200 to 250 euros per month to insure something as simple as a Peugeot Aygo or Volkswagen Citigo.

That is not because of an intrinsic hatred of people with little life experience, but simply because the statistics dictate that. That seems to be the conclusion drawn by insurer Univé. Of all their insured, 2.2 percent cause a collision. However, when it comes to young people, the number is more than twice as high: 5%.

Young people behind the wheel are therefore mainly men

It should come as no surprise that men in particular have the greatest possible difficulty in assessing danger. Logical, after all, they are just biologically ready to mate and then one feels quite invincible. The female must of course be sure that the male stands his ground.

The Univé app (which allows drivers to have their driving behavior monitored for a premium discount) shows that 8.8% of male drivers score an unsatisfactory score, compared to only 1.2% of women.

Young people appear to drive too fast and have a very restless driving style. They are also far too often distracted by their smartphone. For example, 11.4 percent of young people drive too fast, four times as many as over 65s. But yes, driving fast with a Tabbert behind the Captur is no fun anyway. The use of that smartphone is also bad, because no less than 20% of young people use it!

Traffic experts

One problem is that young people often also have young people in the car. They don’t correct each other if strange behavior is shown, but rather stimulate each other. This does not exactly promote safety.

Some specialists argue for extra driving skills courses (and exchange for two steps of no claim risk), but according to traffic experts, this ensures that male drivers in particular want to show it in practice and therefore has the opposite effect.

In that respect, they should have the road safety training given to the sex education teacher. After all, it took decades before the undersigned was able to put the knowledge of that training into practice.

Through: AD Auto.

This article Young people behind the wheel remains extremely dangerous appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Young #people #wheel #remain #extremely #dangerous