In France, a school was attacked with fireworks. Garbage cans in front of the site were set on fire. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO / Gottfried Czepluch

On Friday morning there were riots at a school in Lyon: several young people attacked the school grounds of a high school.

Lyon – France’s schools are not calming down. Just in October there was a fatal knife attack on a teacher in a school in northern France. Now there has been a new incident at a school in Lyon: Shortly after seven o’clock, a group of young people attacked the school grounds and at least one teacher with mortars, some of which they made themselves.

There have also been serious incidents at schools in Germany in the past two weeks: While four young people have now been arrested in Hamburg after threatening two teachers with a firearm, a student in Offenburg shot one of his classmates.

Young people shoot at a school in Lyon with homemade mortars

Burning garbage cans and frightened students: This was the picture on Friday morning (November 10th) at the La Martinière Monplaisir high school in the 8th arrondissement in Lyon. According to the daily newspaper Le Figaro and the Lyon police, around 15 young people attacked the school grounds around 7 a.m., including at least one student from the local school.

First, the garbage cans in front of the school grounds were said to have been set on fire. Shortly afterwards, the attackers attacked the school grounds with fireworks, some of which were fired from homemade devices that resembled a mortar – a gun used by the military for indirect fire. In addition to the school building, the attack was also said to have targeted the headmaster, who was fortunately behind bars during the attack. There were therefore no injuries.

Attack on school in France – “A war scene with fireworks”

According to the French daily, two suspects have been arrested due to the quick intervention of the security authorities. At least one of the two young people is a student at the attacked high school, against whom the school is also subject to disciplinary proceedings. It is not yet clear whether there is a connection to the attack. In addition to the recordings from the facilities’ surveillance cameras, several videos on social media platforms also show the extent of the rush.

A parent of a student who was attending a preparatory class that morning, who was present at the time, described the situation as “a war scene with fireworks” that caused the children to panic. The rector of the Lyon Academy strongly condemns the youth uprising: “Violence against the school of the Republic cannot be tolerated”. According to some statements from residents, Friday’s action was not an isolated incident. Similar riots are said to have occurred again and again in the past.

“It’s been going on like this for almost two years” – an attack on a school shouldn’t be an isolated case

A neighborhood resident’s statement to the newspaper Le Progress According to him, there have been more and more frequent riots between the police and young rioters in the last two years: “It has been almost two years since the situation in the district has deteriorated significantly.” The cracking of fireworks can also be heard regularly. The residents would suffer from the “increasing powerlessness of the security forces”.

A teacher from the La Martinière Monplaisir school also reported to the reporters Le Figaro of difficulties that would have existed for years. The school only gets help if there are problems. The family situation is particularly worrying for many students and repeatedly triggers new tensions: “It is impossible for this not to have an impact on the school environment. This morning we are of course shocked, but this confirms the need to obtain funding. The school is not an oasis from the world and what happened reflects our entire society becoming more rigid.”