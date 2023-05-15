Neurologists reported that their clinics are witnessing an increase in the number of young patients who are worried about dementia or Alzheimer’s, because they suffer from similar symptoms, most notably poor concentration and frequent forgetfulness.

Doctors expected an increase in the number of people with Alzheimer’s disease in the coming years, due to the increase in the average age of the individual, to become 70 years, while the disease begins at the age of 65 years, stressing that the health sector should prepare to establish specialized centers for their care.

The doctors indicated that the symptoms that afflict young people, and plunge them into a spiral of fear of contracting the disease, are called “false dementia”, and result from psychological stress, tension and anxiety, and an unhealthy lifestyle.

Neurosurgeon, Dr. Suhail Al-Roken, said that brain and nerve clinics receive an increasing number of patients in the age group of 30-50 years, who fear that they may suffer from dementia or Alzheimer’s, as a result of symptoms such as frequent forgetfulness or poor concentration, stressing that “the disease in these The age group is rare.

He explained that “people with Alzheimer’s delusion or dementia discover when they visit a doctor that their problem lies in their exposure to stress, anxiety, and some psychological pressures, which lead to distraction and lack of focus, and they are completely far from Alzheimer’s disease,” calling on anyone who notices these symptoms on himself to see a doctor. To diagnose the disease and start treatment.

He stated that the number of people with Alzheimer’s disease in the country is increasing, as a result of the development of health care, and its direct impact on the increase in the average life expectancy of a person, and thus an increase in the number of the elderly, the group most vulnerable to the disease, calling on the health authorities to prepare for this group by expanding the establishment of their care centers.

Al-Roken pointed out that Alzheimer’s or dementia is a group of symptoms that affect memory, thinking, social abilities and daily skills, to a degree that affects the life practice of the affected person, and occurs as a result of infection with several diseases, and not with one specific disease, indicating that «the most famous type of dementia at the global level is Alzheimer’s disease”.

He emphasized that the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease begins after the age of 65 years between men and women, and the possibility of infection in women is more than in men, and the person with the disease goes through three stages, starting with the patient forgetting some words and simple life matters, and it lasts from one to three years, as the patient notes that Everyone corrects his mistakes, and thus he becomes forgetful and distracted, has little concentration, forgets the meanings and names of many words, and has difficulty using the phone or the remote. Memory loss, difficulty in communication and expression, weak visual abilities, difficulty in planning and learning, disorientation and turmoil, which is accompanied by psychological issues such as turmoil, anxiety, hallucinations, and depression.

Al-Roken pointed out that more than 95% of Alzheimer’s patients have no known causes, i.e. they do not suffer from the genetic defect that occurs as a result of the accumulation of a group of proteins that lead to brain atrophy.

Studies indicate that only 5% of people with the disease develop it for genetic reasons.

He continued that among the problems that may lead to the acceleration of the disease, is the recurrence of strokes, and the excessive use of harmful substances (such as alcohol, drugs, and sugar), and in the event of Alzheimer’s disease, there are some treatments currently, but they do not change the nature of the disease, but rather reduce its symptoms. Only, pointing out that the doctor usually identifies the disease by evaluating his mental, sensory and functional perceptions, and conducting some tests on liver and gland functions and other accurate examinations.

Al-Rukn advised those suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder and delusions of Alzheimer’s disease to ensure that they do not suffer from depression, life and psychological pressures, and that there are no injuries or diseases in the brain before succumbing to the illusion of having the disease.

For his part, the head of the neurology department at Rashid Hospital, Dr. Abu Bakr Al-Madani, said that many young people suffer from what is called “false dementia”, which are symptoms similar to those of Alzheimer’s patients, such as a decline in the ability to concentrate, and repeated forgetfulness, which the examination proves to be. They are caused either by psychological and nervous stress, or depression, and in many cases they occur due to a deficiency in some vital vitamins, the deficiency of which directly affects these functions.

Al-Madani pointed out that the educational level of a person is one of the factors affecting such symptoms, as well as the extent to which a person relies on artificial intelligence techniques in managing and managing his life tasks.

And the head of the brain and neuroscience department at the Saudi German Hospital in Dubai, Dr. Ahmed Musa, stated that a person’s reliance on artificial intelligence techniques in his daily life would affect the efficiency of the brain in general, and may result in some symptoms similar to Alzheimer’s symptoms, but there are no studies. A scientific link between disease and these practices, stressing that the less reliance on artificial intelligence techniques, the greater the efficiency of the brain.

He stressed that the brain and nerve clinics receive young people in their thirties, who suffer from fears of contracting the disease, because they suffer from symptoms such as frequent forgetfulness or poor concentration, which is mainly due to other diseases, and an unhealthy lifestyle.

He stressed the need to follow methods of disease prevention, such as early detection and periodic examination, especially from the age of 55 years and over, to detect the disease early, start therapeutic interventions, and reduce its symptoms and negative effects.

A recent report issued by the “Dubai Future Foundation” on the sidelines of the last session of the World Government Summit revealed that the percentage of the population who will be over the age of 65 in the UAE by 2050 is about 28%.

He added that improving health and decreasing fertility, in general, will lead to an increase in the average life expectancy of the members of society.

According to the report, of which Emirates Today obtained a copy, the percentage of people over the age of 65 will exceed 20% in six out of 22 countries in the Middle East and North Africa region, and will range between 12% and 19% in nine other countries.

The Dubai Health Authority has identified five basic symptoms, if a person feels them, then he may have Alzheimer’s disease, and he should see a specialist doctor to receive the necessary treatment.

She explained that the five symptoms are memory loss, difficulty in planning and carrying out usual tasks, difficulty in making judgments and decisions, difficulty in thinking and reasoning, and changes in personality and behavior.

It is noteworthy that there is no completely curative treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, but there are medicines and treatment methods that alleviate the symptoms of the disease, and enable the patient to live with his disease, and communicate effectively with his community.

Alzheimer’s symptoms begin at the age of 65, as with the onset of a person’s forties, many body systems begin to weaken and gradually decline, and with it begins weakness and atrophy in the brain, but the Alzheimer’s patient is increasingly weak.

Recent scientific studies indicated that a person who is fluent in more than two languages ​​is less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than a person who is fluent in one language, as well as those who follow a diet based on certain foods, such as figs, the use of olive oil, and some foods in the Mediterranean basin.

“Expectations of an increase in the number of people with (Alzheimer’s)… due to the increase in the average age of the individual.”

“Symptoms that affect young people and put them in a spiral of fear of contracting the disease are called (false dementia).”

facts

The World Health Organization has identified some facts about Alzheimer’s disease, such as:

■ More than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, more than 60% of them in low-income countries

and middle income.

■ Every year, the world records nearly 10 million new cases of the disease.

■ Dementia is caused by a variety of diseases and injuries that affect the brain.

■ Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia and may contribute to 60-70% of cases.

■ Dementia is currently the seventh cause of death and one of the main causes of disability and dependence on others among the elderly

Globally.

■ In 2019, dementia cost the world’s economies $1.3 trillion.

■ Women are more likely to suffer from dementia than men.