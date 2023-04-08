The words of Stefano Domenicali

In recent days, the declarations of Stefano Domenicali to the MotoGP microphones in Portimao, regarding the possible elimination of free practice sessions, to guarantee the public a fight for a goal on every occasion in which the Formula 1 drivers took to the track: “I am a proponent of canceling free practice, which the engineers need a lot but the spectators don’t like much.”

Domenicali’s remarks had immediately made the rounds of the Formula 1 paddock and seemed to find correspondence on the new format of the Sprint, which probably already from the weekend in Baku will eliminate a free practice session to insert a second qualifying and therefore for the first time there will be a weekend with two qualifying sessions and two GPs.

The top manager of the premier category of motoring had then partially backtracked, specifying that the meaning of his words had been misunderstood, which became “from ant to elephant“. Domenicali clarified that he intends to make some reflections, with the aim “to respect the old weekend approach”but also – in the interview given to Sky Sports UK – that “sIt would be wrong not to evaluate new projects, given that now there is a new, more aggressive generation that is asking for more”.

In fact, it is no mystery that the average age of the fans is constantly decreasing and the audience has now opened up to a new audience, with a third of fans who have been following Formula 1 for less than five years (2021 data). Domenicali’s reasoning then evidently takes its cue from the consumption habits of the youngest, who have a decidedly lower level of attention than in the past, which Formula 1 evidently intends to capture.