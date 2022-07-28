Videos posted on social media showed unacceptable behavior of adventurers who tracked heavy rains in the country, exposing their lives and the lives of their families to the risk of being swept away by their vehicles.

“Emirates Today” monitored adventurers climbing mountains, to take “selfie” shots with the flow of water and valleys, despite the unfortunate incidents that this behavior may cause if the valleys crossed close to them, or left them stuck for long hours until the valley’s rush receded.

The behavior of some young men and women included covering events resulting from heavy rains, such as drifting vehicles or rising water levels in the main and internal streets, or taking snapshots of closed streets that were affected as a result of the flow of valleys, which contributed to the survival of some of them trapped in rainwater, waiting for help from the concerned authorities to transport them to safe places.

Lawyer Ali Khader Al-Abadi confirmed that “people who put their lives at risk to film scenes of rain and the flow of valleys, violating the instructions of the concerned authorities not to approach these areas, expose themselves to legal accountability.”

He said: “The penalty, if proven, may be a fine, imprisonment or imprisonment, and the consequent penalties and judicial measures. They are all subject to the subject matter judge.”

Al-Abadi called to abide by the instructions and instructions issued by the concerned authorities during the fluctuations of the weather, aimed at preserving their lives.

The Director of the Civil Defense Department in Fujairah, Brigadier Ali Al Tunaiji, stated that “the behavior of a small number of citizens and residents who track rain and valleys by taking pictures, which requires their approach to areas that are forbidden to approach during rain, is unacceptable and requires greater awareness from them.”

Al Tunaiji called for caution against the risks resulting from fluctuations in the weather and rainfall, as “it may cause accidents of drowning, collision and deterioration,” stressing the need to avoid rainy weather, stay away from water gatherings, valley streams, and natural water channels, and avoid sitting in them, and not to risk crossing valleys during their flow. He also warned against letting children play around pools of water and torrential rain, because they are unaware of the extent of the danger and their duty to monitor them, and not to use the radio or mobile phone in exposed areas due to the possibility of lightning strikes.

He urged motorists to follow the used paths and roads as much as possible, because rainwater may cover a broken road, so caution is required. Awareness bulletins published by the General Command of Civil Defense and the approved and specialized bodies of weather conditions.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

