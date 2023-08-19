The Sharjah Committee for the Federal National Council Elections 2023 witnessed a large turnout by male and female youth registrants wishing to run for four consecutive days (which ended yesterday), according to the committee chairman, Counselor Issa Saif bin Handal, who confirmed that the committee is preparing for the next stage. After approving the names of the candidates. He explained to «Emirates Today» that the committee is preparing for the next stage, according to the schedule, after announcing the preliminary lists of candidates on the date of August 25, and immediately after that, the door for accepting appeals will open, and then announcing the final list.

He added that the committee continues to perform its work and tasks in the electoral process, by approving forms, licensing headquarters, and registering candidates’ agents.

The committee allocated a team to respond to the inquiries of those wishing to run, who face a problem in the electronic registration process, whether from inside or outside the country, and work to solve it as soon as possible.

The registration process went through several procedures, which are completed within a few minutes, starting with checking the papers, then paying the fees, then registering through the electronic identity.