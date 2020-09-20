It has become a benchmark in the investigation against COVID-19 in our country. Margarita Del Val, prestigious virologist of the CSIC and coordinator of the Global Health platform, stands out since the beginning of the pandemic for his insistence on warnings to the population to respect security measures against the coronavirus. Some tips that many have criticized, even calling it alarming.

“Sometimes I’ve been called just to scold, but when I have four interviews with a nagging mother, I cut it off “, comment on the criticism in a interview in The country and it is that he assures that its only intention is to inform people, in no case is it about scolding.

Given the alarming situation of the Madrid’s community, that announced this friday restrictions in 37 sanitary areas from the region, Margarita Del Val, is concerned with the evolution of the pandemic. “Better late than never”, comments the virologist, who applauds the collaboration of the different administrations and the use of the new antigen tests. But she also exposes her criticisms: “But 75% of infections are left out of the measures, qwhich occurs in the rest of the Community. And he questions the role of trackers. “They do not explain if the necessary tracking reinforcement is going to be done, if there is one, inside and outside the zones.”

Virology harshly criticizes politicians for their management of the pandemic and sends them a harsh message: “Take action as soon as possible, because they will be more effective and less unpopular than if you take them in the end, but with knowledge. I am ashamed that political interest prevails when the crisis is so serious that it has stopped Humanity. How can they be so shortsighted, with such childish restrictions. There is a lot of knowledge, what is missing is information, and share it, and that is pure political management of the pandemic ”.

Margarita Del Val also does an appeal to the young and insists on compliance with security measures: “What I tell you, some people enter through one ear and leave through the other. They are not a group of health risk, but economic. They are the ones who are going to suffer a harsh future if this doesn’t stop ”.

“Until the vaccine arrives, nothing will be the same”

Six months after the start of the pandemic in Spain, there are many months that still lie ahead. Although the vaccine is expected in our country for next December -as reported by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa- the process will be slow and, at least, it seems that this next Christmas will be marked by the coronavirus and prudence in family gatherings. “If you were a friend, I’d say better not. That we get together a very small group at home, that we are going to have a just as good time ”, Del Val comments on the New Year’s Eve parties in which this unusual year will say goodbye and in which he calls for social responsibility.

And it is that the virologist insists on a reality that we all already know. "Until the vaccine arrives, nothing will be the same. This is not local. If we control the virus here and not in Africa, we are going to see immigrants even more plagued ", explains Margarita, who points beyond the situation in Spain. Although she is hopeful that the situation will improve for next year: "Next summer we can go 'no parties' ".