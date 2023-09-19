“As a parent, even if at the beginning, I am scared of the effect that social media can have on the growth and way of relating to children with others and with themselves. There is a responsibility that comes with parenting and that is to help your child approach this world.” Thus at Adnkronos Salute Aurora Ramazzotti, testimonial of the ‘The cost of beauty’ campaign presented today in Rome and promoted by Dove, Cittadinanzattiva and Social Warning – Movimento Etico Digital to protect young people from the inconvenience caused by harmful messages on social media.