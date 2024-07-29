If young people don’t buy condoms, “let’s try giving them away. This is also a way of prevention that can be worth more than drugs and vaccines.” This is the proposal of Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoacommenting on the Adnkronos investigation into the use of condoms among young people.

“Italcondoms sales statistics show a decline in condom purchases in the 17 to 34 age group – Bassetti writes in a Facebook post – while at the same time, sexually transmitted infections such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, as well as HIV and hepatitis are on the rise in this age group. This is what emerges from an Adnkronos survey on the use of condoms among young people. Many use them, but too many don’t even buy them, with the approval of their partners. What do they say? ‘No, I never use condoms, I don’t need them’. ‘But why do I trust the person in front of me’. Safe sex? It’s not fashionable, it’s uncomfortable. What overrides the fear of contracting sexually transmitted diseases is the anxiety of consuming pleasure without thinking about the consequences. “If they don’t buy them, let’s try giving them away. This too – he concludes – is a way of prevention that can be worth more than drugs and vaccines”.