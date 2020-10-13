EndSARS protesters occupy the Lagos State Assembly in Alausa (Ikeja) in Lagos, the economic capital of Nigeria, on Friday October 9, 2020. Protesters call for the dissolution of the police unit, Special Anti -Robbery Squad (SARS) charged with harassment and brutality against innocent people. (ADEKUNLE AJAYI / NURPHOTO)

Demonstrators have been calling for an end to SARS for seven non-stop days since October 6. The SARS is a police unit created almost 30 years ago in Nigeria and specializing in the fight against crime, a bit like the BAC in France. Except that over the months, the SARS has completely drifted: illegal arrests, racketeering of the population, and even suspicions of torture and murder. In short, she arrogated to herself a license to kill. Nigeria, and its 200 million inhabitants, is plagued by violence. Sunday, October 11, in the face of popular pressure, unity was officially dissolved. But the mobilization continues. Thousands of young people, outside any political party, marched again yesterday in the big cities of the country, Abuja the federal capital, and especially the immense Lagos, the economic capital, 20 million inhabitants. Four demonstrators were killed including two on Monday, October 11. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has promised an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths.

The mobilization agitates social networks even more than the street: on Facebook but especially Instagram and Twitter, it is spectacular. It all started with a video posted on social networks where we see suspected SARS police killing a man in the north of the country. In four days, the mobilization on the Internet took off, with the support of several Afropop music stars, well known in Nigeria as Wizkid (20 million subscribers on the networks), Burna Boy (6 million followers on Instagram). Friday, October 9, the subject “police violence in Nigeria” even became for a few hours the most discussed subject in the world on Twitter! 52 million messages have been exchanged on this subject! Facebook and Twitter have 27 million users in Nigeria, 13% of the population. And it is undoubtedly this mobilization on the Internet which made a retreat of power, much more than the street demonstrations.

This mobilization continues because the dissolution of the controversial unit does not solve everything. The police officers who make up the SARS will indeed be redeployed to other units, without having to answer for their acts. The demonstrators therefore fear that the police violence will continue and be just displaced. And then this first result encourages the population to go further. It shows that power is retreating from the power of social networks and enshrines the return to the political scene of the great stars of music in Nigeria. In the tradition of the famous Fela Kuti who, in the 1970s and 1980s, relentlessly denounced the corruption of the elites. For the Nigerian authorities, it is therefore also a form of warning.