Mental health, UNICEF report: 3 suicides among adolescents every day

In Europe 9 million teenagers (between 10 and 19 years old) live with a mental health disorder and suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people with 3 children a day taking their own lives. He says it UNICEF reporting the negative and alarming data, accompanied by a concise and, apparently, indisputable comment: mental health. Thus the UNICEF text is apodictic and hasty. In other words, it means that the young man who takes his own life is a madman, in terms of immediate understanding. It seems to have gone back several years, when Basaglia fought for the recovery of inmates in asylums, proposing the suppression of these medical detention institutions.

But what is happening in our society today? It seems that no one cares for the young people who live on the street, except to offer them, at the best of times, assistance for basic needs. If the young person does not accept the return home or other form of assistance, it is hastily concluded that the young person wants to remain in the state he is in by free choice. But it is so?

Perhaps the refusal has deeper reasons, which those who express these opinions, and are sometimes public assistance institutions, are unable to evaluate. Refusal judges are often specialists, psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, professionals who do not know how to intervene or do not want to intervene; perhaps they also lack the tools to work alongside and really help those who suffer. Because it is suffering. But of a suffering that does not require psychiatric drugs or other coercive solutions.

In these subjects the relationship with society has been broken, which, in most cases, does not know how to accept them. It excludes them, puts them on the sidelines, judges them without knowing. It is enough to pass the life of artists who took their own lives at a young age, not always for reasons of individual and existential choice. Cases at the limit and different, it can be observed. But in their essence indicative of the possible suffering of young people of their age. Perhaps society, ours, so closed in on itself, with its indisputable rules, should reflect and ask itself a fundamental question: does it take more tolerance or more preparation?

Tolerance means treating without preconceptions or preclusions. Preparation means knowing and being educated to know. The school has its own responsibilities in this regard. He does not perform the formative task in a complete way. It must train people capable of assisting those in need, not with a cookbook in hand or with cultural formulas deriving from their own personal convictions and certainties. In short, a new culture is necessary.

